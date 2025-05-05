Man Rams Car Into Pole, Hits 7 Vehicles In Attempt To Escape Cops In Mumbai

Panicked after his car rammed into an iron pole in Mulund area of Mumbai, a 26-year-old driver led police on a nearly 11-km chase on a highway, leaving behind a trail of six to seven damaged vehicles before he was arrested, officials said on Monday.

The car was intercepted after a chase on the Eastern Expressed Highway at Vikhroli on Sunday night.

Preliminary medical tests revealed that the driver, identified as Karan Mohite, was not driving drunk, an official said.

Mohite's car rammed into an iron pole located near a police outpost in Vaishali Nagar area of Mulund on Sunday night.

"Alarmed by the loud sound, police personnel rushed out and signalled the car driver to stop. However, he sped away," the official said.

In a bid to escape, the car hit a few more vehicles before entering the Eastern Express Highway. Later, police intercepted the car near Vikhroli. Preliminary checks revealed that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

Police suspect that the number of damaged vehicles could be higher. So far, none of the affected vehicle owners has lodged a formal complaint, the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)