Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com

Gold and silver are attempting to recover after a sharp correction in international markets. In early trading, MCX December gold futures were quoted at Rs 1,40,222 per 10 grams, up 1.25%. December silver futures stood at Rs 1,83,890 per kg, gaining 2.66%. These are early electronic-session references, not confirmed prices at the regular MCX opening bell.

The recovery follows a steep sell-off that pushed international gold to a one-year low and silver below $50 an ounce. Spot gold rebounded to $3,954.41 an ounce on Monday, while spot silver rose to $50.64. A sharp decline in oil prices eased some inflation concerns. A softer US dollar also supported bullion by making it less expensive for buyers using other currencies.

However, the rebound does not yet signal a sustained change in trend. Markets continue to price in a 77% chance of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December. Higher interest rates tend to weigh on gold and silver because they increase the opportunity cost of holding assets that do not pay interest. The US midterm elections and incoming economic data could add to near-term volatility.

For Indian investors, the immediate question is whether the recovery can hold after the regular MCX session begins. Domestic prices will also respond to the rupee-dollar exchange rate and global bullion moves. Investors should avoid chasing a sharp rebound. Staggered buying and disciplined position sizing may help manage volatility while the market searches for direction.