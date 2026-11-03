Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open in green on Tuesday. At the open, Sensex gained 370 points while Nifty was up 111 points.
Meanwhile, the rupee opened 21 paise stronger against US dollar at 94.69, compared to Monday's close of 94.90 a dollar.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Gold, Silver Market Review
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Gold and silver are attempting to recover after a sharp correction in international markets. In early trading, MCX December gold futures were quoted at Rs 1,40,222 per 10 grams, up 1.25%. December silver futures stood at Rs 1,83,890 per kg, gaining 2.66%. These are early electronic-session references, not confirmed prices at the regular MCX opening bell.
The recovery follows a steep sell-off that pushed international gold to a one-year low and silver below $50 an ounce. Spot gold rebounded to $3,954.41 an ounce on Monday, while spot silver rose to $50.64. A sharp decline in oil prices eased some inflation concerns. A softer US dollar also supported bullion by making it less expensive for buyers using other currencies.
However, the rebound does not yet signal a sustained change in trend. Markets continue to price in a 77% chance of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December. Higher interest rates tend to weigh on gold and silver because they increase the opportunity cost of holding assets that do not pay interest. The US midterm elections and incoming economic data could add to near-term volatility.
For Indian investors, the immediate question is whether the recovery can hold after the regular MCX session begins. Domestic prices will also respond to the rupee-dollar exchange rate and global bullion moves. Investors should avoid chasing a sharp rebound. Staggered buying and disciplined position sizing may help manage volatility while the market searches for direction.
Crypto Market Review By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin is trading around 77,000-78,000 as investors remain cautious after the late-October sell-off. The sharp reversal in US spot Bitcoin ETF flows, including $643.2 million in net outflows on October 30, has added pressure. Demand for downside protection is also rising, while uncertainty over the Binance security incident continues to weigh on sentiment. Bitcoin's immediate support is near $77,200, with resistance around $78,600.
Altcoins remain mixed. Ethereum, BNB and Solana are under pressure, while XRP and TRON have shown relative resilience. The Federal Reserve's decision to hold rates at 3.75%-4.00% has not removed concerns about further tightening. A Reuters poll found economists expect a December rate hike, keeping liquidity and risk appetite in focus.
Our advice: Avoid aggressive dip-buying. Use staggered entries, keep position sizes modest and wait for Bitcoin to stabilise and ETF flows to improve before increasing exposure.
Stock Market Today: Expert View
Nifty closed at 23,440.80 on Monday, up 387 points (1.68%), in the previous session, forming a strong bullish candle and closing above its 50-day EMA and the previous month's high, indicating an improvement in short-term momentum. US markets ended mixed on Monday, with the Dow Jones gaining, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell, as technology and AI-related stocks remained under pressure.
Asian markets are trading mixed, ahead of US midterm elections, corporate earnings and developments in the technology sector for further direction. Crude oil contract closed around 9,072 (8.70%), as Iran indicated it was open to peace talks after eight months of war in the Middle East. GIFT Nifty is trading flat around 23,528, up about 126 points in early trade, indicating a potentially positive opening for Indian equities.
Technically, the index is approaching an immediate resistance zone at 23,500-23,600. A decisive breakout above this range could extend the recovery towards 23,700-23,800, with further upside possible if buying momentum sustains. On the downside, immediate support is placed at 23,200-23,100, coinciding with the recent bullish gap zone. A sustained move below 23,100 could trigger profit-booking towards 23,000. Overall, the short-term bias remains bullish, but the 23,500-23,600 resistance zone will be crucial. Sustaining above 23,200 would help preserve the positive momentum; one should wait for a healthy pullback to get in rather than chase prices near resistance.
Disclaimer: Investments in securities market are subject to market risks, read all the related documents carefully before investing. This is for educational information purposes only. For more details click on https://www.jainam.in/disclaimer/
Mutual Fund Market Update
Abhishek Bhilwaria, Partner at Bhilwaria Finserv
The Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) forward-looking proposals to completely waive the 12.5% Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) and allow tax-neutral mutual fund switches are precisely the structural interventions needed to revitalize the Indian capital markets. By addressing the record FPI outflows head-on, these recommendations directly lower transaction costs and enhance India's competitive edge against global peers, effectively laying the groundwork for a robust resurgence in foreign institutional liquidity. Simultaneously, eliminating the tax penalty on internal mutual fund rebalancing removes an unnecessary friction point for domestic retail investors, encouraging disciplined, long-term wealth creation. If implemented in the upcoming Union Budget, this dual strategy will not only stabilize short-term market volatility but also cement a highly supportive, growth-oriented environment for both global and domestic capital.
Crypto Update By Harish Vatnani
Harish Vatnani, Head of Trade, ZebPay
"ETH witnessed a strong recovery from the $1,550-$1,600 support zone, followed by a steady upward move that formed a rising consolidation pattern between $1,850 and $1,950. The price eventually broke above this structure with strong buying volume, pushing ETH towards the $2,500 level and later reaching the $2,800 zone.
After facing resistance near $2,800, ETH started correcting and is currently trading around $2,250. The price action shows a clear downward-sloping channel, with lower highs and lower lows, indicating that sellers are still in control in the short term. ETH is also trading below the previous consolidation zone of $2,350-$2,550, which now acts as an important resistance area.
On the downside, $2,200-$2,250 is an immediate support zone, followed by stronger support around $2,050-$2,100. If ETH breaks below these levels, further weakness towards $1,900-$1,950 cannot be ruled out. On the upside, a move above $2,350 could provide some relief, while a sustained breakout above $2,500 would be important to signal a stronger recovery.
Overall, ETH's daily structure remains bearish in the short term as long as it continues trading inside the descending channel. However, a breakout above the channel with strong buying volume could indicate a trend reversal. Until then, the price may remain under pressure, and traders should watch the $2,200 support and $2,350 resistance levels closely.
Daily Market comment - Delta Exchange
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Bitcoin has slipped toward $76,800 after its latest rebound lost momentum, while Ethereum is hovering near $2,250. Selling is also visible across major altcoins, including SOL, BNB and DOGE, pointing to weakness across the market.
Bitcoin failed to hold its recovery above $78,000 and is now testing the $76,300-$76,600 support zone. A break below this range could bring $75,000-$75,700 into focus. On the upside, $77,500 and $78,250 remain the key levels to watch. Ethereum also remains below its key moving averages, with $2,170-$2,210 acting as the major support area.
The U.S. midterm elections are an important event this week as markets assess the potential implications for crypto regulation, fiscal policy and broader risk sentiment. Some increase in short-term volatility is possible around the results. Beyond the elections, upcoming U.S. economic data will remain important for crypto, particularly through its impact on interest-rate expectations, the dollar and overall risk appetite.
Crypto Update: Expert Views
Daily quote from Mudrex
Bitcoin is around $76,700 ahead of the US midterm elections, showing little recovery despite oil prices falling over 7% on hopes of progress in US-Iran peace talks. Market sentiment remains cautious, with US spot Bitcoin ETFs recording $643 million in outflows on Friday, their largest daily withdrawal since June, wiping out nearly two-thirds of this year's net inflows. Strategy, however, resumed accumulation with a purchase of 811 BTC worth $65.5 million. Glassnode estimates that ETF and corporate buyers have an average entry price of $80,000-$81,500, leaving many underwater. With December rate-hike odds near 74%, Bitcoin needs to reclaim $78,500, while $76,000 remains a key support level said Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex
Daily Quote by CoinSwitch
Bitcoin continues to face selling pressure, trading in the $77,000-$78,000 range amid cautious investor sentiment and renewed institutional outflows. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $643.3 million in net outflows on Friday, marking their largest single-day withdrawal since June. Uncertainty surrounding the upcoming US midterm elections and employment data is also weighing on risk appetite. In the near term, $77,000-$77,500 remains a critical support zone, while a sustained move above $79,000-$80,000 could indicate improving market momentum and support a recovery said CoinSwitch Markets Desk
Commodities Update By Mudrex
Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex
Gold recovered over 2% to around $3,950/oz, rebounding from a one-year low as the sharp decline in oil prices eased inflationary pressures. However, markets continue to price in a 74% chance of a December Fed rate hike, limiting the broader outlook for precious metals. Silver also gained around 4%, moving back above $50 to $50.8/oz. Crude saw a sharper correction, with WTI falling 7.4% to $96.46/barrel on renewed hopes of a US-Iran peace deal. Meanwhile, the rupee weakened 10 paise to Rs 94.86/$ as softness across Asian currencies offset the benefit of lower oil prices.
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InvestorAi - Daily Intelligence
The Thesis
Crude's violent round-trip - a 7.5% collapse on Iran-Qatar peace hopes Monday, followed by a jump on reports of a US strike on Iran's Qeshm Island this morning - is the swing factor behind a market that rallied hard even as India VIX ticked higher. That divergence points to selective positioning, not broad risk-on, and it favors quality healthcare and franchise names that don't need cheap crude to work.
Where We're Concentrated
The setup is concentrated in healthcare and specialty pharma - Cohance Lifesciences, GSK Pharma and Global Health's hospital franchise - a cluster that holds up regardless of which way oil breaks next, with incremental weight in capex-linked engineering (APL Apollo Tubes) and IT-services scale (TCS) riding a steadier rupee. What breaks the thesis: a confirmed escalation beyond the Qeshm Island strike report that re-prices Brent materially higher, undercutting the margin and inflation story the healthcare bid is built on.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
Cohance Lifesciences
Crude's sharp retreat lowers feedstock costs for this specialty-pharma maker, a buffer that survives oil's overnight swings.
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals
A defensive healthcare franchise that doesn't need cheap oil to work, exactly the bid a rising-VIX rally is rewarding today.
Global Health (Medanta)
Hospital demand holds steady through crude's volatility, the kind of non-cyclical cash flow this rally is quietly favoring.
APL Apollo Tubes
Capex-linked steel-tube demand rides the infra cycle, levered to a Nifty 500 rally crude swings haven't yet derailed.
TCS
A steadier rupee near 95 supports IT services margins, scale exposure that benefits as the oil-driven currency pressure eases.
One Thing to Watch
Brent's reaction to the Qeshm Island strike A confirmed escalation beyond last night's reported strike would reverse Monday's 7.5% crude relief and knock out the cheaper-oil assumption behind today's healthcare-led rally.
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Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"Bitcoin slips below $77,000 as long liquidations mount and derivatives activity accelerates
Cryptocurrency markets remained under pressure, with Bitcoin trading near $76,845, down 1.90% over 24 hours, while Ether declined 1.70% to approximately $2,250. Total cryptocurrency market capitalisation fell 1.87% to $2.58 trillion. 24-hour trading volumes stood at $23.45 billion for Bitcoin and $10.58 billion for Ether.
Equity volatility adds to the cautious backdrop
US equities showed uneven performance. The Nasdaq fell 1.07% and the S&P 500 declined 0.51%, while the Dow gained 0.41%. The divergence suggests greater pressure on technology stocks. The VIX rose 8.91% to 21.15, signalling higher expected volatility in US equities. Against this backdrop, crypto's decline is consistent with a cautious environment for risk assets. Gold slipped 0.21% to $3,961.40, while oil edged up 0.15% to $96.60.
Derivatives activity expands despite falling prices
CoinMarketCap indicated 24-hour perpetual trading volume increased by 97.90% to $740.82 billion. Futures volume rose 40.94% to $421.04 million. Outstanding exposure also increased in perpetual contracts. Perpetual open interest climbed 26.65% to $362.52 billion.
CoinGlass reported $365.90 million in liquidations across 93,206 traders over 24 hours. Long liquidations accounted for $306.71 million, or 83.8%, compared with $59.19 million in shorts. This indicates that positions anticipating higher prices bore most of the forced closures. Bitcoin liquidations reached $85.15 million, Ether $54.21 million and Solana $24.10 million.
A small net inflow on 2 November after approximately $769.21 million in outflows on 30 October shows a modest improvement."