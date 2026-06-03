Divya Kumar Gulati, Chairman, CLFMA of India says "The India-Oman Free Trade Agreement is a significant boost for India's agriculture, poultry, livestock, and marine export sectors. By providing duty-free access for key products such as shrimp, fish, eggs, and other food products, the agreement will make Indian exports more competitive in a strategically important Gulf market.

For the marine sector, the opportunity is particularly promising. India's seafood products are globally recognised for their quality, traceability, and compliance with international food safety standards, making them highly sought after in global markets. Oman imported marine products worth $35.3 million in 2025, while India's exports accounted for only about $10 million, indicating significant untapped potential. The immediate duty free access to marine products provides Indian seafood exporters with a stronger platform to expand their presence in Oman and use it as a gateway to the wider Gulf region. This is expected to benefit exporters and coastal economies across Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat.

The agreement also reinforces India's position as a trusted food supplier to Oman. India already accounts for 17.8% of Oman's agricultural imports, over 94% of its bovine meat imports, and more than 98% of its fresh egg imports. With agricultural exports to Oman reaching nearly $553 million in 2025, duty-free access will create new opportunities for farmers, poultry producers, food processors, and agri-exporters while driving higher export earnings, rural employment, and value addition across the agricultural value chain. Overall, the FTA provides a timely opportunity to strengthen India's footprint in Gulf food markets, improve returns for producers, and further establish the country as a reliable global supplier of high-quality agricultural and marine products."