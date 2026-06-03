Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks opened in red on Wednesday amid fresh escalations in US-Iran tensions. At the open, Sensex fell over 500 points, while Nifty was down 150 points.
Meanwhile, the rupee opened 15 paise weaker at 95.47 against the US dollar. It closed at 95.27 a dollar on Tuesday.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Crypto Update: Expert View By WazirX Market's Desk
WazirX market's desk
"Despite regulatory developments such as Clarity Act passing, Bitcoin hasn't been able to live up to the sentiment as major crypto holders witness stock prices decline.
India's domestic inflation remains a key concern besides global macro factors such as oil prices.
Bitcoin has reached $66k levels triggering fears of a crypto winter as risk off sentiment continues to persist globally, with slowing ETF inflow data indicating curbing institutional demand."
India-Oman Trade: Expert View By Divya Kumar Gulati
Divya Kumar Gulati, Chairman, CLFMA of India says "The India-Oman Free Trade Agreement is a significant boost for India's agriculture, poultry, livestock, and marine export sectors. By providing duty-free access for key products such as shrimp, fish, eggs, and other food products, the agreement will make Indian exports more competitive in a strategically important Gulf market.
For the marine sector, the opportunity is particularly promising. India's seafood products are globally recognised for their quality, traceability, and compliance with international food safety standards, making them highly sought after in global markets. Oman imported marine products worth $35.3 million in 2025, while India's exports accounted for only about $10 million, indicating significant untapped potential. The immediate duty free access to marine products provides Indian seafood exporters with a stronger platform to expand their presence in Oman and use it as a gateway to the wider Gulf region. This is expected to benefit exporters and coastal economies across Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat.
The agreement also reinforces India's position as a trusted food supplier to Oman. India already accounts for 17.8% of Oman's agricultural imports, over 94% of its bovine meat imports, and more than 98% of its fresh egg imports. With agricultural exports to Oman reaching nearly $553 million in 2025, duty-free access will create new opportunities for farmers, poultry producers, food processors, and agri-exporters while driving higher export earnings, rural employment, and value addition across the agricultural value chain. Overall, the FTA provides a timely opportunity to strengthen India's footprint in Gulf food markets, improve returns for producers, and further establish the country as a reliable global supplier of high-quality agricultural and marine products."
Crypto Update: Expert View By Riya Sehgal
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Bitcoin's fall below $70,000 and then toward the $66,000 zone has triggered panic across leveraged positions, with nearly $1.5 billion in liquidations since Monday adding fuel to the move.
On-chain data showing heavy loss realization by recent Bitcoin buyers, along with rising exchange inflows from retail and mid-sized investors, suggests that weaker hands are again moving coins to trading venues, increasing the risk of renewed distribution.
Also, recent market research has pointed to capital rotating toward U.S. equity themes such as AI, defense and energy, with high dispersion in equities concentrating liquidity in select market pockets and temporarily draining risk appetite from Bitcoin.
At the same time, crypto treasury flows have weakened sharply, with May inflows falling to $180 million, the lowest since October 2024, showing that institutional demand has also cooled.
Technically, Bitcoin remains weak below $68,500 and $70,000. A sustained break below $66,000 can open downside toward $65,000-$64,000. Ethereum has also lost key support after slipping below $1,950, with $1,840-$1,820 now the immediate support band. A reclaim of $1,950-$2,000 is needed to stabilise sentiment. Until then, volatility is likely to remain elevated, though a relief rebound is possible if forced selling cools and liquidity rotates back into crypto
Share Market News: Expert View By Rajesh Palviya
Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct
The Nifty 50 staged a smart recovery on Tuesday, ending a four-session losing streak and gaining 101 points to close at 23,484. The index rebounded sharply from intraday lows near 23,229, supported by strong buying interest in frontline IT stocks. The Nifty IT index surged more than 4%, with heavyweights such as TCS, Infosys, and HCL Technologies leading the advance and helping offset weakness in select financial and pharmaceutical counters.
Global cues remain supportive. U.S. markets continued their record-setting momentum overnight, with the S&P 500 scaling fresh highs above 7,600 and the Dow Jones advancing over 200 points, driven by sustained optimism around AI-led technology spending. Asian markets also traded firm, with Japan's Nikkei touching a new record high, reflecting resilient risk appetite across global equities.
Domestic markets are likely to witness a stable start, although elevated crude oil prices amid ongoing geopolitical tensions remain a key monitorable factor. Despite these concerns, the broader market structure continues to indicate resilience, with stock-specific buying and sectoral rotation providing support to the indices.
Technically, the undertone remains positive as long as Nifty holds above the 23,250 zone, which has emerged as an important near-term support area. On the upside, 23,600 remains the immediate hurdle; a sustained move above this level could trigger further momentum towards 23,750. While geopolitical developments and crude oil volatility may create intermittent bouts of caution, the overall trend suggests that declines are likely to attract buying interest, keeping the broader market bias constructive.
Crypto Update: Expert View By Akshat Siddhant
Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex
Bitcoin slipped below the $66,500 level as selling pressure intensified, wiping out much of the recovery seen in recent weeks. Market sentiment weakened further after Mt. Gox-linked wallets moved 10,300 BTC, reviving concerns about potential distribution from the exchange's remaining holdings. At the same time, Bitcoin ETFs recorded their 11th consecutive day of outflows worth over $3 billion, marking the longest streak of withdrawals this year.
If the current pressure persists, Bitcoin could retest the mid-$50,000 range in the coming weeks. However, a sustained move above $70,500 would signal renewed buying strength and improve the outlook. Long-term investors could use this volatility as an accumulation zone to make small, recurring investments until a reversal is confirmed.