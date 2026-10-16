Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42

"Bitcoin is demonstrating an important degree of resilience. Despite US producer inflation surging to 6.3% year-on-year and expectations of a December rate hike rising, buyers stepped in when BTC briefly fell below $80,000, pushing it back above $82,000. This tells us the market is not simply reacting to macroeconomic pressure, it is actively testing how much selling demand can be absorbed before the next directional move.

The more significant signal is coming from on-chain data. On-chain data is offering a constructive signal, with the number of wallets holding between 10 and 10,000 BTC reaching a record high. While wallet numbers alone do not confirm net buying, the trend points to sustained participation from larger holders and suggests that some investors continue to see opportunities despite the recent correction. At the same time, Bitcoin's open interest has declined more than 14% since its last move near $87,000, indicating that speculative positions have been substantially reduced. This combination of continued accumulation and lower derivatives exposure could create a healthier foundation for the next advance, provided demand persists.

The $81,000 to $82,000 zone is now critical. Holding this range while reclaiming higher resistance could restore bullish momentum, with implications for the wider crypto market. The key takeaway is that inflation may dictate short-term volatility, but sustained accumulation and price resilience will help determine Bitcoin's next major move."