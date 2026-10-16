Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks opened in the green on Friday. At the open, Sensex gained 100 points while Nifty was up 30. The rupee opened 33 paise stronger at 94.72 against the US dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 95.05 a dollar.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Crypto Update By Avinash Shekhar
Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42
"Bitcoin is demonstrating an important degree of resilience. Despite US producer inflation surging to 6.3% year-on-year and expectations of a December rate hike rising, buyers stepped in when BTC briefly fell below $80,000, pushing it back above $82,000. This tells us the market is not simply reacting to macroeconomic pressure, it is actively testing how much selling demand can be absorbed before the next directional move.
The more significant signal is coming from on-chain data. On-chain data is offering a constructive signal, with the number of wallets holding between 10 and 10,000 BTC reaching a record high. While wallet numbers alone do not confirm net buying, the trend points to sustained participation from larger holders and suggests that some investors continue to see opportunities despite the recent correction. At the same time, Bitcoin's open interest has declined more than 14% since its last move near $87,000, indicating that speculative positions have been substantially reduced. This combination of continued accumulation and lower derivatives exposure could create a healthier foundation for the next advance, provided demand persists.
The $81,000 to $82,000 zone is now critical. Holding this range while reclaiming higher resistance could restore bullish momentum, with implications for the wider crypto market. The key takeaway is that inflation may dictate short-term volatility, but sustained accumulation and price resilience will help determine Bitcoin's next major move."
Crypto Market Review By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin remains under pressure after hotter-than-expected US inflation revived concerns about further Federal Reserve tightening. Reuters reported that September CPI rose 3.7% year on year, while core inflation reached 2.6%. Markets have increased the implied probability of an October rate hike to around 45%, adding to uncertainty for risk assets. Bitcoin fell to $80,247 before trading around $80,743, according to LSEG data cited by Barron's.
Institutional demand is also uneven. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $261.4 million in outflows on October 14, following $175.7 million of inflows a day earlier. This volatility reflects cautious positioning.
Our advice: Investors should avoid chasing rebounds during macro-driven volatility. Use staggered entries, keep position sizes measured and watch ETF flows and Fed signals before committing more capital.
Daily Market Comment - Delta Exchange
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Crypto markets came under renewed pressure after a much hotter-than-expected U.S. PPI print reinforced concerns around sticky inflation and a higher-for-longer rate environment. Bitcoin briefly tested the $80,000 region, while Ethereum and the broader altcoin market saw relatively steeper losses as leveraged long positions were flushed out.
However, the macro reaction later became more supportive. Despite the inflation surprise, the U.S. dollar retreated from an 18-month high and Treasury yields moved lower as aggressive Fed tightening expectations eased. That helped risk sentiment stabilise and triggered a relief recovery across BTC and ETH.
From a technical perspective, the bounce has not yet changed the broader short-term structure. Bitcoin remains below the key $82.2K-$83.1K resistance cluster, and a sustained move above $83K-$83.5K would be needed to strengthen the recovery case. On the downside, $81K and $80K remain crucial supports. Ethereum continues to underperform, with $2,480-$2,530 acting as the key recovery zone, while $2,400 and $2,320 remain important support levels.
The next major catalyst is Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's commentary. A more hawkish tone could revive dollar strength and pressure crypto again, while a softer stance could allow the current relief bounce to extend.
Crypto Update By Prateek Gupta
Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex
Bitcoin has rebounded to around $82,000 after briefly breaking below $80,000, its weakest level in over three weeks. The sell-off followed US producer prices rising 6.3% year-on-year, above the expected 5.3%, adding to inflation concerns following the CPI data. Nearly $950 million in leveraged positions were liquidated, while spot Bitcoin ETFs saw over $261 million in outflows. Easing Treasury yields, with the 10-year retreating to 5.1% from 5.36%, helped BTC recover. Meanwhile, wallets holding 10-10,000 BTC reached a record 20,338, signalling stronger whale participation. Markets now put the odds of a Fed hike above 50% ahead of Fed Chair Warsh's speech today. Bitcoin's support remains at $80,000, with immediate resistance standing at $83,000.
Commodities Update By Akshat Siddhant
Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex
Gold eased 0.4% to around $4,150/oz in Asian trade, giving back some gains after rising over 1% in the previous session as markets await Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's comments for signals on the interest-rate outlook. Silver remained above $57/oz, drawing support from safe-haven demand amid weaker equities and falling bond yields. WTI crude slipped to $97.50 a barrel after briefly topping $98, as the IEA agreed to release additional emergency crude and diesel supplies. However, oil remains on track for a 6% weekly gain. The rupee strengthened 12 paise to Rs 95.05/$, marking its fifth consecutive gain, supported by RBI intervention and dollar-position unwinding.
Stock Market News: InvestorAi - Daily Intelligence
The Thesis
Hormuz tanker losses have pushed Brent to $105.92 even as the rupee holds near 95 on RBI's new oil-dollar window - a setup that favors India's domestic-cyclical and dollar-export plays over globally-exposed tech, especially with the Nasdaq down 1.88% on a hot US inflation print. DII buying (Rs 3,319 crore) absorbed fresh FII selling (Rs 5,285 crore), keeping the Nifty 500 up 0.66% and VIX near 14.7.
Where We're Concentrated
We're barbelled across domestic telecom-infra capex insulated from the Nasdaq wobble, dollar-billed export services (VFX, home textiles) that gain as the rupee steadies near 95, domestic spirits demand riding DII liquidity, and shipping capacity positioned for the freight-rate spike out of the Hormuz disruption. A disorderly rupee slide past RBI's defenses, or Brent through $110, breaks this thesis.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
Prime Focus Limited
Dollar-billed VFX export revenue gains as the rupee holds near 95, a level RBI's oil-dollar window is actively defending.
HFCL Ltd.
Domestic telecom-infra capex is insulated from the Nasdaq-led tech selloff dragging global IT sentiment lower.
Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd.
Hormuz tanker losses are pushing freight and war-risk premiums higher, a direct tailwind for shipping capacity.
Welspun Living Ltd.
Dollar-billed home-textile exports firm up as the rupee stabilizes near 95 instead of testing fresh lows.
Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd.
Domestic spirits demand rides DII buying power, insulated from the FII outflows and crude-driven volatility.
One Thing to Watch
Hormuz vessel losses, oil flow collapse Two container ships have sunk in the strait and crude exports are down roughly 40% from pre-war levels; a further loss pushes Brent through $110 and forces RBI to lean harder on its oil-dollar window.
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"US producer inflation rose 1.3%, while retail sales gained 0.8% and jobless claims remained low at 199,000, signaling firm demand but limiting scope for rapid Fed easing. India's exports surged 23%, improving regional confidence and supporting domestic crypto participation. The US 10-year yield fell to 5.086%, offering liquidity relief, while higher oil prices maintained inflation pressure. Strong growth and lower yields favor Bitcoin and Ethereum, although persistent inflation may keep broader crypto participation selective in the near term across markets.
Bitcoin trades near $82,108, consolidating between longer-term support and short-term resistance. The $81,800-$82,000 range remains important, followed by $81,200. A move through $82,500-$82,800 could improve momentum. Futures confirmation would require stronger volume and open interest without sharply rising funding today.
Ethereum trades near $2,442 and is showing early signs of stability. Immediate support lies around $2,420-$2,440, followed by $2,355. Resistance sits near $2,480-$2,500. Staying above support could aid recovery, while stronger activity above resistance would improve the broader market structure.
Global markets improved as Asian equities advanced broadly, led by the KOSPI's 3.08%, Sensex's 2.11% and Nikkei's 1.75% gains. US markets also finished higher, with the Dow up 1.08%, while the VIX fell 2.43%, indicating calmer sentiment. Gold gained 0.32%, showing continued demand for alternative assets, while oil declined 0.80%, easing inflation concerns. Stronger equities, lower volatility and reduced energy pressure may encourage wider participation across Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins during the current trading session.
U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $261.4 million in daily net outflows, reversing the previous session's inflow, while Ethereum ETFs lost $129.51 million. Fidelity's FBTC led Bitcoin withdrawals, and BlackRock's ETHA drove most Ethereum redemptions.
Despite institutional selling, Bitcoin held near $82,108 and Ether gained slightly to around $2,442, showing that ETF activity does not determine prices alone. Spot demand, short-covering and derivatives positioning can absorb outflows, while profit-taking and macro pressure may similarly delay gains during strong inflow sessions too."
Stock Market News: Check BSE Sensex Total Market Cap
At the close on Thursday, the total market cap of all BSE Sensex companies stood at Rs 4,71,06,960 crore.
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