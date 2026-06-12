Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct

The Nifty 50 closed a volatile Thursday session at 23,161.60, down 53 points, as heightened geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, coupled with a sharp rise in crude oil prices, weighed on investor sentiment and triggered profit booking across sectors, particularly in IT and defence stocks. Although the index briefly reclaimed the 23,300 mark during the day, selling pressure at higher levels capped the recovery, indicating that traders remain cautious amid global uncertainties.

However, the global backdrop improved significantly overnight after indications of a possible diplomatic resolution between the US and Iran eased concerns over a broader conflict. This sparked a strong rally across US markets, with gains led by technology stocks, while Asian markets are also trading higher in response. More importantly for India, Brent crude has retreated sharply below the $90-per-barrel mark, reducing inflationary concerns and improving the outlook for risk assets.

Domestic markets are therefore likely to witness a positive start, with GIFT Nifty indicating a strong gap-up opening. The decline in crude prices, easing geopolitical fears and supportive global cues could help sentiment recover in the near term.

Technically, the Nifty's undertone has improved and the index is expected to remain constructive as long as it sustains above the 23,300-23,350 zone. A decisive move above 23,500 could accelerate momentum towards 23,700 and higher levels. On the downside, 23,100 remains an important support, while a breach below this level could invite fresh selling pressure towards the 22,900 zone.

While near-term sentiment has turned positive, investors should remain watchful of developments on the geopolitical front, as any setback in negotiations or a renewed spike in crude prices could reintroduce volatility and cap the market's upside.