Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open in green. At the open, Sensex jumped over 900 points while Nifty was up 250 points.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Stock Market Today: Expert View By Rajesh Palviya
Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct
The Nifty 50 closed a volatile Thursday session at 23,161.60, down 53 points, as heightened geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, coupled with a sharp rise in crude oil prices, weighed on investor sentiment and triggered profit booking across sectors, particularly in IT and defence stocks. Although the index briefly reclaimed the 23,300 mark during the day, selling pressure at higher levels capped the recovery, indicating that traders remain cautious amid global uncertainties.
However, the global backdrop improved significantly overnight after indications of a possible diplomatic resolution between the US and Iran eased concerns over a broader conflict. This sparked a strong rally across US markets, with gains led by technology stocks, while Asian markets are also trading higher in response. More importantly for India, Brent crude has retreated sharply below the $90-per-barrel mark, reducing inflationary concerns and improving the outlook for risk assets.
Domestic markets are therefore likely to witness a positive start, with GIFT Nifty indicating a strong gap-up opening. The decline in crude prices, easing geopolitical fears and supportive global cues could help sentiment recover in the near term.
Technically, the Nifty's undertone has improved and the index is expected to remain constructive as long as it sustains above the 23,300-23,350 zone. A decisive move above 23,500 could accelerate momentum towards 23,700 and higher levels. On the downside, 23,100 remains an important support, while a breach below this level could invite fresh selling pressure towards the 22,900 zone.
While near-term sentiment has turned positive, investors should remain watchful of developments on the geopolitical front, as any setback in negotiations or a renewed spike in crude prices could reintroduce volatility and cap the market's upside.
Crypto Update By CoinSwitch Markets Desk
BTC is consolidating near the $61K-$63K range as markets digest macro uncertainty, ETF outflows, and lower overall trading activity. While rising oil prices and stronger producer inflation have made traders more cautious around Fed policy, BTC's current setup is more about patience than panic. Spot ETF outflows and softer futures demand show that institutional participation has cooled, but historically, low-volume phases often precede stronger moves once confidence returns. On shorter timeframes, BTC is forming a tight symmetrical triangle, with a confirmed breakout likely to set the next direction. For now, holding the $60K zone remains important.
Crypto Update By Riya Sehgal
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Crypto markets are showing signs of stabilisation after a sharp risk-off phase, but the rebound is still not strong enough to qualify as a trend reversal. Bitcoin is testing the $63,000-$64,000 resistance zone, while Ethereum is holding above short-term support near $1,650 but remains capped below $1,700-$1,720.
The macro backdrop has become more complicated. U.S. producer inflation came in hotter, with PPI rising 1.1% in May, reinforcing concerns that inflation pressure is still sticky. At the same time, initial jobless claims rose to 229,000, showing mild labour-market softness without yet confirming a hard-landing signal. For crypto, this creates a mixed setup: weaker labour data can support rate-cut expectations, but hot producer inflation limits how quickly the Fed can turn dovish.
Market participation also remains weak, with low crypto trading volumes. ETF outflows is further keeping institutional sentiment cautious. Bitcoin needs to sustain above $64,000 and reclaim $66,500 for stronger upside, while Ethereum needs a clean move above $1,720-$1,800. Until then, rallies may remain vulnerable to selling pressure.
Crypto Update By Akshat Siddhant
Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex
Bitcoin is showing strong resilience despite growing geopolitical and macro concerns. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has pushed oil prices higher, increasing inflation concerns across global markets. Adding to this, U.S. PPI inflation surged 6.5%, prompting traders to price in a roughly 40% probability of a Fed rate hike by September. The market is also seeing an active capital rotation from digital assets toward high-momentum growth opportunities, specifically AI equities and today's anticipated SpaceX IPO. Currently trading above $63,000, BTC's immediate support has moved up to $61,600, suggesting a possible uptrend from the current levels.
Crypto Update By WazirX Market Desk
Bitcoin trades near $63,536, with daily technicals still cautious as moving averages remain above spot, though RSI has improved to 32.84. The broader Bitcoin narrative remains constructive, with sentiment indicators nearing levels last seen around the 2022 bottom and traders watching support zones for recovery signals. The upcoming FIFA World Cup is also being tracked as a possible catalyst for renewed market activity. Ethereum trades near $1,674, with RSI improving to 31.45 as buyers return near lower levels. Its roadmap focus is shifting toward stronger Layer 1 scaling, native privacy, and better Layer 2 composability, which could reduce liquidity fragmentation across the ecosystem. On the regulatory front, Japan's crypto reform bill could strengthen market legitimacy by treating digital assets like financial instruments and lowering future tax friction. In the U.S., New York's alignment with the GENIUS Act may support clearer stablecoin rules and regulated digital dollar adoption globally going forward.