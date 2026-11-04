'Retail's Next Goldmine': Why Shopping Mall Developers Are Betting Big On Tier 2 Cities Ahead Of Diwali

India's next big retail opportunity may not lie in its biggest cities. As spending power rises and consumer aspirations change, smaller urban markets are emerging as an increasingly attractive destination for mall developers.

The shift is becoming visible during the festive season, when shopping, dining and entertainment increasingly come together under one roof. For developers, the opportunity is not simply to build more malls. It is to bring metro-style retail experiences to consumers who have long had limited access to them.

Gautam Vaswani, Chief Acquisitions Officer at Nexus Select Malls, said Tier 2 cities offer an attractive combination of rising spending power, strong aspirations and the opportunity to expand organised retail.

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"Shoppers in these cities know the brands they want. They increasingly expect the same choice, quality and experience available in the metros," Vaswani told NDTV.

The numbers underline the opportunity. A 2026 report by BCG and the Retailers Association of India identifies Tier 2-4 cities as contributing over 30 per cent of India's retail growth through 2035. Research by NIQ also points to rising incomes and accelerating consumption across smaller urban markets.

For mall operators, however, the opportunity is not uniform. Vaswani said Nexus Select Trust looks at spending power, retailer demand, location and the sustainability of trading performance before considering acquisitions in smaller cities.

A mall's catchment can also extend well beyond the city itself. Consumers from neighbouring towns and surrounding districts can significantly expand the potential customer base.

Festive trading offers another indication of this growing demand. Nexus Select Malls is seeing double-digit year-on-year sales growth, supported by high-single-digit growth in footfalls across its Tier 2 malls, Vaswani said.

Festivals bring families together for shopping, dining and entertainment, making malls an important destination for multiple activities in one visit. The challenge for operators is to turn these seasonal visits into regular shopping habits.

Tier 2 Consumers Want Metro Experiences, Not Metro Prices

Abhishek Bansal, Managing Director of Pacific Group, believes the biggest misconception about smaller cities is that consumers there have lower retail aspirations. According to Bansal, the aspiration gap between Tier 2 and metro consumers has effectively closed. The supply gap, however, remains.

Dehradun offers an example. "Pacific Mall Dehradun demonstrated consumer demand, while the Mall of Dehradun, which opened in 2024, reinforced the opportunity," Bansal told NDTV.

Jaipur, with a population of over five million and a catchment extending to Ajmer, Bikaner and Jodhpur, is another market with significant retail potential. Ludhiana, with over 2.5 million residents and strong purchasing power, presents a similar opportunity.

But developers cannot simply replicate expensive metro mall formats in smaller cities. "The aspiration is metro-level. The price sensitivity is real," Bansal added. He believes developers who bring metro luxury formats into Tier 2 cities without adapting them to local spending patterns could struggle.

The winning approach, according to Bansal, is to offer a relevant, high-quality shopping experience at the right price point.

Smaller cities are no longer merely markets waiting for metros to catch up. They are increasingly becoming destinations in their own right, with consumers willing to spend and developers looking to bridge the gap between aspiration and access. For India's mall industry, the next growth story may be about understanding these consumers better rather than simply building bigger shopping centres.