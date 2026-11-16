Share Market: Year After IPO, This Small Cap Firm's Profit Jumps 51%. Do You Own Its Stock?

Share Market Today: A year after its stock market debut, Shreeji Global FMCG Limited is reporting a sharp improvement in profitability. The spice and food products company has posted a 51 per cent increase in net profit for the first half of FY27, while its revenue grew more than 43 per cent.

The company, listed on the NSE Emerge platform in November 2025, reported a net profit of Rs 16.77 crore for the six months ended September 30, 2026. This compares with Rs 11.11 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Interestingly, the company's first-half profit is already equivalent to nearly 84 per cent of the Rs 19.92 crore it earned during the entire FY26. Total income rose 43.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 423.95 crore. Revenue from operations increased 43.7 per cent to Rs 421.80 crore.

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Shreeji Global FMCG Profitability Improves

The company's operating performance also showed improvement. EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, increased 58.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 25.24 crore. The figure was more than double the Rs 12.26 crore recorded in the second half of FY26.

The EBITDA margin improved to 5.98 per cent in H1 FY27 from 5.43 per cent a year earlier. It was significantly higher than the 2.59 per cent recorded in H2 FY26. The improvement came even as total income declined 10.8 per cent sequentially from Rs 475.20 crore in the second half of FY26.

The company also reported positive operating cash flow of Rs 12.61 crore during the first half. This is significant considering it had reported an operating cash outflow of Rs 59.74 crore for the entire FY26.

Debt Falls, New Products In The Pipeline

Shreeji Global FMCG has also reduced its borrowings. Its outstanding borrowings declined 31.9 per cent, or Rs 14.50 crore, to Rs 30.97 crore since March 2026. The debt-to-equity ratio improved to 0.21 times from 0.34 times.

The company is also looking to expand beyond its existing food products portfolio. In October, its board approved an entry into household and commercial cleaning products under the Klariss brand. The proposed range includes floor, toilet and tile cleaners, fabric washing products, dishwashing products and phenyl.

The company is also working on plant, machinery and cold-storage projects funded partly through its IPO proceeds. Of the Rs 85 crore raised through the public issue, Rs 50.54 crore had been utilised as of September 30, 2026.

Its board has additionally approved a 1:1 bonus issue, subject to shareholder approval. A proposed preferential issue of convertible warrants worth up to Rs 40.74 crore is also awaiting shareholder approval.

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