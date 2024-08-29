Shah Rukh Khan Enters Hurun Rich List With Rs 7,300 Crore Fortune

With an estimated wealth of Rs 7,300 crore, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has made it to the 2024 Hurun Rich List. Mr Khan, 58, has built a business empire beyond the silver screen. His production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, and his stake in Kolkata Knight Riders, who won the Indian Premier League 2024, have played pivotal roles in his growing wealth.

When it comes to social media presence, Mr Khan is an undisputed King there as well. With an impressive 44.1 million followers on X, he tops other billionaires and celebrities on the list.

Among others from Bollywood are actress-businesswoman Juhi Chawla, with a wealth of Rs 4,600 crore, and actor Hrithik Roshan, with a wealth of Rs 2,000 crore.

Ms Chawla, a business partner of Mr Khan, co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan owns his athleisure brand HRX.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and his family are fourth on the list, with their wealth standing at Rs 1,600 crore in 2024, primarily through investments. Director-producer Karan Johar rounds out the top five, with his wealth estimated at Rs 1,400 crore, largely driven by his successful production house, Dharma Productions.

India now has 1,539 people with a net worth of over Rs 1,000 crore, according to the 2024 Hurun India Rich List. This is a big jump of 220 people from last year.

The manufacturing sector has driven this growth, with many entrepreneurs making huge profits. Gautam Adani and his family are the richest, with a net worth of Rs 11.6 trillion.

Most of India's billionaires live in Mumbai, but they come from 134 different cities. The founder of Hurun India says this growth shows the "unstoppable spirit" of Indian entrepreneurs.

The top 20 industries have all seen new people join the rich list, and six people have stayed in the top 10 for five years in a row.