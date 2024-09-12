Retail Inflation At 3.65 Per Cent In August: Government Data

The inflation also was below 4 per cent in July.

Retail inflation marginally increased to 3.65 per cent in August and remained within the Reserve Bank's target of 4 per cent, the government data showed on Thursday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was 3.6 per cent in July 2024 and 6.83 per cent in August 2023.

Inflation in the food basket was 5.66 per cent in August, marginally up from 5.42 per cent in July, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).



The government has tasked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ensure that the CPI inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

