Record Rs 32,490 Crore Into SIPs: Why Market Slump Isn't Scaring Investors

Stock Market Investment: When the stock market falls, investors often face a difficult choice: stop investing and wait for things to improve, or continue putting money into mutual funds despite uncertainty. Increasingly, a growing number of Indians appear to be choosing the second option.

Monthly investments through systematic investment plans (SIPs) touched a record Rs 32,490 crore in September 2026, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). Contributions rose 10.7 per cent from Rs 29,361 crore in September last year, even as equity markets remained under pressure and foreign investors continued to pull money out of Indian equities.

The record comes after a prolonged period of market volatility. Yet investors have continued to commit money every month, suggesting that SIPs are becoming a regular part of household financial planning rather than an investment decision driven entirely by market sentiment.

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The scale of the change becomes clearer when September's contribution is compared with the figures from previous years. Monthly SIP investments have increased more than fourfold since 2020.

September SIP contributions Year-on-year growth 2020 Rs 7,788 crore -- 2021 Rs 10,351 crore 32.9% 2022 Rs 12,976 crore 25.4% 2023 Rs 16,042 crore 23.6% 2024 Rs 24,509 crore 52.8% 2025 Rs 29,361 crore 19.8% 2026 Rs 32,490 crore 10.7%

The pace of growth has moderated from the sharp rise recorded in 2024. However, contributions have continued to increase, even as market returns have become less attractive in the short term.

According to Ankit Patel, Co-Founder & Partner, Arunassets Investment Services, this points to a change in how many retail investors approach equity investing. Instead of trying to predict market movements, they are committing a fixed amount at regular intervals.

Why Are Investors Continuing To Invest Despite Market Corrections?

One reason is that SIPs make investing a routine activity. "Money is automatically deducted from an investor's bank account and invested in a chosen mutual fund. This reduces the need to make a fresh decision every month based on market headlines," Patel told NDTV.

The approach also removes some of the pressure to identify the perfect time to enter the market. When prices fall, a fixed SIP amount buys more mutual fund units. "When prices rise, the same amount buys fewer units. Over time, this can help average the purchase cost, although it does not eliminate market risk or guarantee returns," Patel added.

Growing awareness of mutual funds, easier digital access and the wider distribution of investment products have also helped bring more people into the market. For investors with long-term goals, a correction may therefore be viewed differently from a short-term trader's perspective. A fall in the market can be uncomfortable, but it does not necessarily change the purpose for which the money is being invested.

However, continuing an SIP should not be confused with ignoring risk. Investors still need to assess their financial goals, time horizon and ability to withstand losses. Small-cap and mid-cap funds, in particular, can experience sharp swings.

Where Is The SIP Money Going?

The latest available category-wise breakdown supplied for this report is for August 2026. It shows that equity-oriented schemes accounted for the largest share of SIP investments.

Mutual fund category SIP contributions in August 2026 Share of reported category total Equity schemes Rs 26,145 crore 84.8% Hybrid schemes Rs 2,086 crore 6.8% Pure debt schemes Rs 569 crore 1.8% Total detailed category data Rs 30,838 crore 100%

Within equity schemes, small-cap funds received Rs 5,012 crore through SIPs in August. Mid-cap funds attracted Rs 4,254 crore, while flexi-cap funds received Rs 4,106 crore.

The preference for these categories suggests that investors are continuing to allocate money to equity funds despite market uncertainty. But the figures also raise questions about risk appetite. Small-cap and mid-cap funds can be more volatile than large-cap funds, making an investor's time horizon and tolerance for losses particularly important.

Can SIPs Offset Foreign Investor Selling?

Steady domestic investment has become an important source of support for Indian markets. Regular SIP contributions provide mutual funds with a recurring pool of money to invest, reducing their dependence on fresh foreign capital for every purchase.

This does not mean SIPs can prevent market corrections. Domestic funds can also face redemptions, while stock prices are influenced by earnings, valuations, interest rates and global developments.

'The continued flow of household savings into mutual funds offers a cushion when overseas investors turn cautious. It also signals that domestic investors are looking beyond short-term market movements," said Patel.