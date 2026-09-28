Can New Mobile Recharge Rules Cut Your Annual Bill? We Did The Math

A "monthly" mobile recharge in India has often meant 28 days. The 2-day difference would quietly add an extra recharge to the calendar every year. A 28-day cycle means 13 recharges are needed to cover 364 days, rather than the 12 recharges most consumers would expect from a monthly plan.

Now, new telecom rules could change that calculation.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has introduced the Telecom Consumer Protection (Thirteenth Amendment) Regulations, 2026. The new framework requires telecom companies to offer more voice and SMS-only Special Tariff Vouchers, including options matching the validity periods of their bundled plans. TRAI also says these voice-and-SMS plans should have a largely proportional reduction in tariff compared with corresponding bundled plans.

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But will this actually reduce the amount you spend on your mobile connection each year?

The 28-Day Recharge Problem

Consider a consumer using a Rs 300 plan with 28-day validity. If the same Rs 300 recharge is needed every 28 days, the annual calculation looks like this:

Recharge cycle Recharges needed in a year Annual cost 28-day plan 13 Rs 3,900 30-day plan 12 Rs 3,600 Difference 1 recharge Rs 300

That is a saving of Rs 300 a year, or about 7.7 per cent, if the 30-day plan is priced at the same Rs 300 level.

The same math works at other price points. A Rs 250 recharge would mean Rs 3,250 a year under a 13-recharge cycle. If a comparable 30-day plan costs Rs 250, 12 recharges would cost Rs 3,000. The annual difference would be Rs 250.

At Rs 400, the gap becomes Rs 400. So the arithmetic is straightforward. The catch is the price.

The new rules do not mean every existing 28-day plan will simply become a 30-day plan at exactly the same price. Consumers will have to check the actual tariffs once operators roll out the new options.

What About People Who Barely Use Mobile Data?

Many users do not need a large mobile data allowance every month. They may spend most of the day at home, in an office or at college where Wi-Fi is available.

Yet a bundled recharge can still include data that they barely use. The new rules require telecom operators to provide voice-and-SMS-only Special Tariff Vouchers corresponding to the validity periods of their bundled voice, SMS and data vouchers. TRAI's framework also calls for a largely proportional reduction in tariff for these plans.

Take a person who has Wi-Fi at home and work and mainly uses the mobile network for calls, OTPs and SMS. Such a user may not need to pay for a large data allowance every month.

A voice-and-SMS-only recharge could allow that consumer to pay for the services they actually use. The exact saving, however, will depend on the prices announced by Jio, Airtel, Vi and other operators.

The Real Saving Could Come From Two Places

For some users, the benefit may therefore come from two separate changes.

First, fewer recharges: Moving from 28-day validity to 30-day validity can reduce 13 annual recharge events to 12, assuming the prices remain comparable. This is the part that can be calculated today.

Second, no paying for unwanted data: A consumer who rarely uses mobile data could potentially shift to a voice-and-SMS-only plan instead of paying for a bundled data allowance.

The second saving cannot yet be calculated universally because operators still need to roll out the relevant plans and prices. But the new rules do not mean consumers should immediately switch plans.

If you regularly use mobile data outside Wi-Fi, a voice-and-SMS-only plan may not suit you. It could also be worth comparing the total annual cost rather than simply looking at the recharge price.

For example, a Rs 200 plan valid for 30 days is not automatically cheaper than a Rs 250 plan valid for 30 days if the latter offers benefits that you actually use.

The important change is that consumers should have more choices. And for someone who has been paying for data they rarely use, or making an extra recharge every year because of the 28-day cycle, those choices could eventually show up as real savings.