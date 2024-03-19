'False': Adani Group On Media Report Of US Probe Over Bribery Allegations

The Adani Group, in an exchange filing, has denied media reports that US prosecutors have widened their probe on alleged bribery in India. Calling the Bloomberg report "false", Adani Enterprise Limited stated that they have not received any notice from the US Department of Justice.

"Adani Enterprise Limited states that it has not received any notice from the Department of Justice of U.S. in respect of the allegation referred to in the said article," the company said in its filing on Monday.

The group added that the clarification was in relation to a Bloomberg article "US Probing Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani and His Group Over Potential Bribery" which was published on March 15.

The report said investigators are digging into whether an Adani entity or people linked to the company, were involved in paying officials in India for favourable treatment on an energy project.

In its response, Adani Enterprises said that the report is false.

The Adani Group said it is not aware of any investigation against its chairman, and the conglomerate is fully compliant with anti-corruption and anti-bribery laws in India and other countries.