Gift FASTag Annual Pass To Loved Ones This Diwali

State-owned NHAI on Saturday said the FASTag annual pass can now be gifted to someone through Rajmargyatra app.

By clicking ‘Add Pass' option on the app, user can add vehicle number and contact details of the person they wish to gift the FASTag annual pass.

After an OTP verification, the annual pass will get activated on the FASTag attached to that vehicle, a statement from NHAI said.

FASTag annual pass provides a seamless and economical travel option to national highway users and is applicable on about 1,150 toll plazas across India.

The annual pass eliminates the need to frequently recharge FASTag through one-time fee payment of Rs 3,000 for one year validity or 200 toll plaza crossings.

The pass is applicable for all non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag. The annual pass gets activated within two hours on the existing FASTag linked to the vehicle after payment of one-time fee through the Rajmargyatra app.

The FASTag annual pass crossed the 25 lakh user mark with around 5.67 crore transactions recorded within two months of its launch on August 15, 2025.

