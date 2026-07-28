Received Crypto Tax Notice? These Records Can Save You From Costly Disputes

Filing crypto taxes is only half the job. The bigger challenge may come years later if the Income Tax Department asks an investor to explain how those numbers were calculated.

As India tightens its oversight of virtual digital assets (VDAs), tax experts say maintaining proper records has become just as important as paying the right tax. Missing documents or mismatched figures could turn a routine verification into a lengthy tax dispute.

According to Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, most tax disputes do not arise because investors deliberately hide transactions. Instead, they happen because taxpayers are unable to recreate their trading history several years after filing their returns.

"Tax disputes often arise not because an investor fails to report a transaction, but because the figures in the return cannot be reconstructed several years later," Subburaj said.

'Preserve Detailed Records'

He pointed out that crypto investing is rarely limited to a single exchange. Investors often trade across multiple platforms, transfer assets between personal wallets, swap one token for another, earn staking rewards or receive airdrops. Without a consolidated record, it becomes difficult to establish a clear audit trail.

Subburaj advises investors to preserve detailed records of every purchase, sale and token swap. These should include the transaction date and time, token name, quantity, rupee value, acquisition cost and transaction fees.

He also recommends downloading exchange trade confirmations, annual account statements, bank records and deposit or withdrawal receipts on a regular basis instead of relying on exchanges to retain them indefinitely.

For assets moved on blockchain networks, wallet addresses and transaction hashes should also be saved. Transfers between wallets owned by the same investor should be clearly labelled with supporting evidence. This helps establish that the movement was merely an internal transfer and not a taxable sale or an unexplained transfer to another individual.

Subburaj further stressed the importance of maintaining periodic backups of transaction records. Exchange accounts may become inaccessible if a platform shuts down, faces regulatory restrictions or limits withdrawals.

The acquisition record, he said, deserves special attention. Under India's VDA tax rules, the cost of acquisition is the only deduction permitted while calculating income from the transfer of crypto assets. If a token is transferred between exchanges or wallets, investors should ensure that proof of the original purchase accompanies the asset throughout its journey.

He also urged investors to separately maintain records of crypto-to-crypto trades, staking rewards, airdrops and crypto used for purchasing goods or services, since these transactions may not be accurately reconstructed simply by looking at the closing portfolio.

Experts also recommend reconciling transaction records with TDS reflected in Form 26AS, the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and the figures reported in Schedule VDA while filing income tax returns. This reduces the risk of mismatches that could trigger scrutiny. Under India's tax framework, crypto transactions are subject to a 30 per cent tax on gains from transfer of VDAs, while specified transactions also attract 1 per cent TDS, making accurate reconciliation increasingly important.

Crypto Tax: Benefits Of Good Documentation

Subburaj noted that tax authorities are expected to receive more transaction data from crypto-asset service providers under the enhanced reporting framework, including information exchanged across participating jurisdictions. As a result, discrepancies between investor records and official data are likely to become easier to detect.

"Good documentation does not change the tax payable. It allows the investor to explain how it was calculated," he said.

He added that maintaining annual, exchange-wise and wallet-wise records, backed by source documents, can often help resolve a tax notice during the verification stage itself, preventing a simple documentation gap from escalating into a prolonged dispute.