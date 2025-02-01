Centre Proposes Budgetary Allocation Of Rs 300 Crore For Modernisation Of Prisons

The Centre on Saturday proposed a budgetary allocation of Rs 300 crore for the modernisation of prisons during the next financial year, the same as the current fiscal but which was later revised to Rs 75 crore. According to the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the provision is for the "expenditure on modernisation of prisons".

In the 2024-25 fiscal, the government had initially made a provision of Rs 300 crore for prison modernisation, but it was later revised to Rs 75 crore.

A sum of Rs 86.95 crore was given for the modernisation of prisons during 2023-24.

According to the Union Home Ministry, it attaches high importance to efficient prison management and correctional administration due to the significance of prisons in the criminal justice system.

In May 2023, the Home Ministry had finalised a comprehensive 'Model Prisons Act' with provisions regarding establishment and management of high security jail, open jail and "protecting the society from the criminal activities of hardened criminals and habitual offenders" among others.

Its features include legal aid to prisoners, provision of parole, furlough and premature release etc. to incentivise good conduct. It also focuses on vocational training and skill development of prisoners and their reintegration into society.

The Model Act is a comprehensive document which covers all relevant aspects of prison management including provisions for reformation, rehabilitation and integration of prisoners in the society.

It also has provision for 'Welfare Programs for Prisoners' and 'After-Care and Rehabilitation Services', as an integral part of institutional care.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said in 2023 that efficient prison management plays a critical role in the criminal justice system and the Government of India attaches high degree of importance to supporting states and union territories in this regard.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)