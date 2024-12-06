Blue Dart Launches Affiliate Program To Drive Innovation In Logistics For Technology Partners

Blue Dart offers delivery of consignments to over 56,000 locations in India.

Blue Dart, South Asia's leading express air and integrated transportation company, announces the launch of its first-of-its-kind Blue Dart Affiliate Program (BDAP) for technology partners and ecosystem enablers. This innovative program is designed to foster collaboration with top technological enablers in the industry, offering seamless integration of Blue Dart's advanced logistics solutions while creating new revenue opportunities for affiliates. Participants can promote Blue Dart's suite of services, onboard new customers, and earn attractive monthly incentives.

This is a perfect blend of path-breaking technology providers and an industry-leading logistics network to collaborate and bring to their customers the best mix of both. Affiliates benefit from partnering with a trusted, market-leading brand, gaining access to the world-class and industry-best network and early access to Blue Dart's cutting-edge technology solutions and APIs. A dedicated support team ensures smooth collaboration, allowing affiliates to focus on building their solutions while Blue Dart handles all logistics needs. Looking ahead, the program will offer future-ready integration, including access to Blue Dart-DHL product lines through a single-window solution, driving long-term growth and innovation.

On the launch, Dipanjan Banerjee, Chief Commercial Officer, Blue Dart said, “At Blue Dart, innovation is at the core of everything we do. The launch of our Affiliate Program strengthens our commitment to collaborating with technology providers and offering world-class express logistics solutions. This program represents a unique opportunity for technology partners to expand their service offerings, increase revenue, and deliver best-in-class logistics capabilities to their customers.” Blue Dart, with over four decades of industry experience, stands at the forefront of express logistics, celebrated for its reliability, resilience, and innovative approach. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology and deep operational knowledge, Blue Dart ensures seamless end-to-end logistics solutions.

About Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Blue Dart Express Ltd., South Asia's premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company, offers secure and reliable delivery of consignments to over 56,000 locations in India. Blue Dart is a provider of choice for its stakeholders due to its customer centric approach and aims to further strengthen this partnership. As part of DHL Group's DHL eCommerce division, Blue Dart accesses the largest and most comprehensive express and logistics network worldwide, covering over 220 countries and territories, and offers an entire spectrum of distribution services including air express, freight forwarding, supply chain solutions, customs clearance etc.

The Blue Dart team drives market leadership through its motivated people, dedicated air and ground capacity, cutting-edge technology, wide range of innovative, vertical specific products and value-added services to deliver unmatched standards of service quality to its customers. Blue Dart's market leadership is further validated by its position as the nation's most innovative and awarded express logistics company for exhibiting reliability, superior brand experience and sustainability which include recognition as one of ‘India's Best Companies to Work For' by The Great Place to Work® Institute, India, ranked amongst ‘Best Multinational Workplaces in Asia' by The Great Place to Work® Institute, Asia, voted a ‘Superbrand' and ‘Reader's Digest Most Trusted Brand', listed as one of Fortune 500's ‘India's Largest Corporations' and Forbes ‘India's Super 50 Companies' to name a few. Blue Dart's Diversity and Inclusion initiatives have also led to it being recognized as one of India's ‘Best Workplaces for Women' in 2021 and ‘Best Organisations for Women' in 2022 by the Economic Times.

Blue Dart fulfils its social responsibility of climate protection (GoGreen), disaster management (GoHelp) and education (GoTeach) through its GoPrograms.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)