Amid India vs Bharat Row, Blue Dart Makes Surprise Renaming Announcement

Blue Dart made the announcement in a press statement today.

The logistics company Blue Dart has rebranded its premium service in India from Dart Plus to Bharat Plus. "This strategic transformation marks a milestone in Blue Dart's ongoing journey, underscoring its unwavering commitment to serving the diverse needs of Bharat," Blue Dart said in a company filing today.

Explaining the decision, Blue Dart said that the move stems from an extensive discovery and research process aimed at aligning itself to the evolving needs to its customers.

"Blue Dart Express Limited invites all stakeholders to join on this transformative journey as the company continues to connect Bharat to the world and the world to Bharat," the statement said.

The announcement comes just days after the President Droupadi Murmu's invitation to G20 leaders carrying Bharat instead of Bharat sparked a huge political row.

There was also speculation that the special session of Parliament, which starts on September 18, is aimed at formalising this push to rename India as Bharat.

"Bharat" was also used on the name plate in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the G20 Summit.