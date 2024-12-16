Bitcoin Surges To Record High Of Over $105,000 For First Time

Bitcoin hit a high of $105,142 and last traded at $104,666.

Bitcoin surged to a record high above $105,000 in early Asian trade on Monday, extending gains made since Republican Donald Trump, who has promised to champion cryptocurrencies, was elected US president in November.

The price rose on news reports over the weekend that Trump would go ahead with a Bitcoin strategic reserve fund, according to Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG.

"We're in blue sky territory here," Sycamore said. "The next figure the market will be looking for is $110,000."

