Watch: Odisha Cop Controls Traffic With His Dance Moves

Traffic cop Pratap Chandra Khandwal has an interesting way of making people obey traffic rules in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.

The 33-year-old home guard is currently deployed as a traffic police personnel and controls traffic with his dance moves. He is famous among commuters for his distinctive style of controlling the traffic.

September 11, 2018

Talking about his method, Mr Pratap told ANI, "I convey my message through dance moves. Initially, people didn't obey rules, but with my style people got attracted and started obeying rules."

Mr Pratap, who is working with the traffic police for four years, added that he created the moves through experience and practice.