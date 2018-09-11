Watch: Odisha Cop Controls Traffic With His Dance Moves

Pratap Chandra Khandwal is famous among commuters for his distinctive style of controlling the traffic.

Bhubaneshwar | | Updated: September 11, 2018 16:04 IST
The traffic policeman said he created the moves through experience and practice

Bhubaneswar: 

Traffic cop Pratap Chandra Khandwal has an interesting way of making people obey traffic rules in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.

The 33-year-old home guard is currently deployed as a traffic police personnel and controls traffic with his dance moves. He is famous among commuters for his distinctive style of controlling the traffic.

Watch his dance moves here:

Talking about his method, Mr Pratap told ANI, "I convey my message through dance moves. Initially, people didn't obey rules, but with my style people got attracted and started obeying rules."

Mr Pratap, who is working with the traffic police for four years, added that he created the moves through experience and practice.

