Mumbai Home Guard Faces Action For Dancing With Woman On Train

A recent incident involving a Mumbai home guard has stirred controversy and garnered widespread attention on social media platforms. The official in question, identified as SF Gupta, is facing scrutiny after a video surfaced online depicting him engaged in an impromptu dance session with a young lady inside a second-class ladies coach of a Central Railway local train. The incident unfolded on the evening of December 6, between 10:00 p.m. and 10:15 p.m., when Gupta was on duty as a home guard assigned to ensure the safety of women during nighttime travel.

The video, which quickly went viral, initially shows Gupta providing instructions to the lady who was filming a dance reel. Moments later, he joined her, dancing with the young woman to the rhythm of the music.

The official account of Divisional Railway Manager tagged the RPF to take immediate action against the home guard in the video

The matter was soon escalated and noted by the RPF.

Swiftly addressing the incident, the Government Railway Police (GRP) filed a formal report against Gupta on December 8, with the goal of preventing similar occurrences in the future. Railway authorities underscored that all personnel have been explicitly directed not to take photos, pose for videos, or engage in selfies while in uniform and on duty. Consequently, Gupta was subsequently summoned to provide an explanation for his actions.

"On 6/12/2023, a video of a home guard dancing in uniform during local train patrolling is going viral.

Taking serious notice of the said incident and verifying the truth, appropriate action has been taken against the concerned Home Guard. We are taking care to prevent such incidents from happening in the future," GRP Mumbai wrote on X.