Naveen Patnaik Elected Leader Of BJD Legislature Party In Odisha

During a 45-minute meeting at the party headquarters, Naveen Patnaik was today unanimously elected as the leader of the Biju Janta Dal's (BJD) legislature party in Odisha for a record fifth term in a row, party sources said.

Thanking the newly elected legislators for electing him as the legislature party leader once again, Mr Patnaik said the new government would work hard to ensure speedy development of the state.

"I am very grateful to the MLAs for unanimously electing me as the BJD legislature party leader. We will work hard for the state's development," Mr Patnaik told reporters after the meeting.

"After being satisfied that BJD commands majority, the Honorable Governor extended invitation to Naveen Patnaik to form the new government," a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

He also said that he will meet the governor soon to stake claim for forming the next government.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held on May 29 at the Exhibition Ground, they added.

In a stellar performance in the recently concluded polls in Odisha, the BJD has won 112 of 146 Assembly seats.

The BJD also won 12 out of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the general elections, which was held simultaneously with the assembly polls.

The state has 147 assembly segments but polling in Patkura was postponed twice following the death of a candidate and then due to cyclone Fani.