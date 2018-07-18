4 Arrested For Stealing Rs 6 Lakh From Businessman Using Fake Account

Bikash Agrawal lodged a complaint with the police and four people were arrested. (Representational)

Four persons were arrested for allegedly looting Rs six lakh from a businessman after luring him to meet a girl in whose name a fake Facebook account was created in Bargarh district, the police said.

Bikash Agrawal, 32, who is a wholesaler trader and a resident of Nuapada district, visited Paikamal in Bargarh district and collected Rs 6 lakh from his customers on June 18.

Mr Agarwal was asked to come to Manbhang dam through a Facebook messenger by one Pankaj Majhi who had opened a fake account in the name of the girl with whom Mr Agarwal had developed friendship on the social network, the police said.

As Mr Agarwal reached the place, four persons appeared on two motorbikes, fired in the air to intimidate him and snatched his bag containing Rs six lakh.

Mr Agarwal lodged a complaint with the police the following day and four persons including Pankaj Majhi were arrested from Padampur in Bargarh district yesterday.

"Police have seized Rs 1.52 lakh, two bikes, three mobile phones and a sharp weapon from the possession of the accused persons," said Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Padampur, Laxminarayan Panda.