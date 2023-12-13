Lokesh Kanagaraj On Fake Facebook Account: 'Only Available On Twitter And Instagram'

Image instagrammed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. (courtesy: Lokesh Kanagaraj)

Social media users were in for a rude shock on Wednesday when a Facebook account claiming to be filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj began sharing explicit content. Concerns quickly arose on social media, with many suggesting that the director's account had been hacked. This led to a wave of memes and puzzled comments going viral on social media. In response to the situation, Lokesh has shared a note on X (formerly known as Twitter) to address the issue and clear the air. In his statement, Lokesh clarified that he is not on Facebook and only maintains Instagram and Twitter accounts. Requesting his fans to ignore any other accounts bearing his name on various social media platforms, he stated, “Hey all, I'm only available on Twitter and Instagram, I do not have or use any other social media accounts. Please feel free to ignore and unfollow any other hoax accounts!”

Acknowledging Lokesh Kanagaraj's note, fans replied with comments such as, “The message is loud and clear captain” and “Thanks for the clarification.”

Hey all, I'm only available on Twitter and Instagram, I do not have or use any other social media accounts. Please feel free to ignore and unfollow any other hoax accounts! — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) December 13, 2023

In October, Lokesh Kanagaraj's latest film, Leo, starring Vijay in the lead role, made a great impact at the box office. After its theatrical success, the film is now also trending on Netflix, securing a spot in the top 10 list for several days. However, the director faced a minor setback in October during the film's promotional activities in Palakkad, Kerala. Lokesh, who had planned to address his fans at Ragam Theatre in Thrissur and later at Kavitha Theatre in Kochi, had to cancel these engagements due to a reported injury, as per news agency PTI. On X (previously known as Twitter), the director shared a selfie and expressed his gratitude, saying, "Thank you Kerala for your love. Overwhelmed, happy and grateful to see you all in Palakkad. Due to a small injury in the crowd, I couldn't make it to the other two venues and the press meeting. I would certainly come back to meet you all in Kerala again soon. Till then continue enjoying #Leo with the same love."

Thank you Kerala for your love.. Overwhelmed, happy and grateful to see you all in Palakkad. ❤️



Due to a small injury in the crowd, I couldn't make it to the other two venues and the press meeting. I would certainly come back to meet you all in Kerala again soon. Till then… pic.twitter.com/JGrrJ6D1r3 — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) October 24, 2023

Apart from Leo, Lokesh Kanagaraj has directed many superhit films including Vikram, Kaithi, and Master.