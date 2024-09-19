<i>Coolie</i> Director Lokesh Kanagaraj On Nagarjuna's Leaked Fight Scene: "Two Months Of Hard Work Gone In Vain"

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie is currently in production. The film, which is expected to release in 2025, has been in the headlines this week. On Wednesday, an action scene from the movie featuring Nagarjuna was leaked online. The video grabbed the attention of the director, who requested fans not to engage in these practices. Lokesh shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Two months of hard work by many people have gone in vain because of one recording. I humbly request everyone not to engage in such practices, as they spoil the overall experience. Thank you.”

Two months of hard work by many people have gone in vain because of one recording.



I humbly request everyone not to engage in such practices, as they spoil the overall experience. Thank you. — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) September 18, 2024

In the viral video, Nagarjuna was seen beating a man while wearing a white suit. Another clip shows the actor involved in a dramatic action scene that appears to have been shot from a distance. He was also seen threatening a man with a hammer. An audio recording of a crew member narrating Tamil dialogues to Nagarjuna was also included in the leaked clips.



Coolie features Rajinikanth in the lead role. On September 2, the makers unveiled his first character poster from the film. Lokesh Kanagaraj shared the poster on X and said, “Superstar Rajinikanth sir as #Deva in #Coolie. Thank you so much for this Rajinikanth sir. It's going to be a blast.”

Nagarjuna was officially welcomed to the team on his birthday on August 29 this year. Introducing him as Simon, Lokesh wrote on X, "Kicked to have King Nagarjuna sir joining the cast of #Coolie as #Simon. Welcome on board and wishing you a very happy birthday sir.”

In addition to Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna, Coolie's cast includes Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir and Mahendran in key roles. The Tamil pan-India film is being produced by Kalanidhi Maran's Sun Pictures and is expected to release in the second half of 2025.



Rajinikanth was last seen in Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. The actor made a cameo appearance in the movie, which featured Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. Last year, the superstar also featured in Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. His next film is Vettaiyan which will release on October 10 this year. Vettaiyan also stars Amitabh Bachchan.