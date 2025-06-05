Aamir Khan And Lokesh Kanagaraj To Team Up For A High-Octane Superhero Film

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Aamir Khan is collaborating with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a superhero film. Production for the film is set to begin in the latter half of 2026. He denied rumors about a sequel to PK, confirming only the Phalke biopic with Rajkumar Hirani.

Aamir Khan is all set to embark on an exciting new journey. The actor has teamed up with Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for a big-scale superhero film. The highly anticipated project is slated to begin production in the latter half of 2026.

Aamir confirmed the news during a media interaction on Thursday, as reported The Hollywood Reporter.

What's Happening

The actor said, "Lokesh and I are doing a film together. It's a superhero film — a big-scale action outing. The film will begin in the second half of 2026. We have both signed it. I cannot reveal anything further."

Denying rumours of PK 2, Aamir added, "That's a rumour. This is the first time I am hearing about it.”

The actor also confirmed a biopic on the pioneering filmmaker and the father of Indian cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke.

"The Dadasaheb Phalke biopic is happening. Raju (director Rajkumar Hirani) and I are working on it," he confirmed.

Aamir Khan's Other Upcoming Projects

Aamir Khan also opened up about his long-held ambition of adapting the Mahabharat on screen.

He said, “Mahabharat has been my dream for the last 25 years. A subject like that will require intense preparation. Unless I have walked that path and created an initial foundation, I cannot say if my dream will come true. But I am going to begin work on it.”

Sitaare Zameen Par

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par is set to release on June 20. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film is a spiritual sequel to Aamir's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. The original also featured Darsheel Safary and Tisca Chopra in key roles.

Sitaare Zameen Par features Genelia D'Souza as the female lead. As for the plot, Aamir Khan plays the role of a basketball coach who has the task of mentoring a team of individuals with special needs.

Bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions, the movie also introduces 10 debutants - Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra and Simran Mangeshkar.

In A Nutshell

