2nd Covid Death Of Fully Vaccinated Person Within Week In Madhya Pradesh

The woman was admitted to AIIMS Bhopal after testing positive for Covid on November 15. (File)

A 54-year-old woman, who had received both doses of a Covid vaccine, died of coronavirus in Bhopal, taking the number of fully vaccinated persons succumbing to the infection to two in Madhya Pradesh within a week, officials said.

Bhopal's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Dr Prabhakar Tiwari, confirmed to PTI that the woman, who died due to the infection in Bhopal's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), had taken both jabs.

Despite repeated attempts, the AIIMS public relations cell and management did not respond to calls.

When contacted, a family member of the woman who died, who is a renowned doctor in Bhopal, said she was admitted to AIIMS after testing positive for coronavirus on November 15.

"She was 54 and died in AIIMS, Bhopal around 12.30 am during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. She was completely healthy with no co-morbidities. She was having a problem of mild blood pressure, which is normal," he said.

The woman's husband is also a doctor with the Madhya Pradesh government.

This is the second death of a fully vaccinated COVID-19 patient in Madhya Pradesh within a week. On Sunday night, a 69-year-old fully vaccinated man died of the infection in Indore, the worst affected city in the state.

Till Friday evening, Madhya Pradesh recorded 7,92,999 coronavirus positive cases and 10,525 deaths.