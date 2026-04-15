She Left An Abusive Home With Two Sons and A Dream. Now She Runs A City

Savita Pradhan's life has not been an easy one. Raised in a poor Adivasi family in Madai village in Narmadapuram district, Madhya Pradesh, she spent her childhood watching her father labour through harvesting paddy, plucking beedi leaves and collecting mahua flowers just to keep the family fed. Few who knew her then could have imagined that this quiet village girl would one day hold one of the most senior administrative posts in her district.

Married Off at 16, With Her Studies Left Unfinished

At the age of 16, shortly after completing her 12th grade, Savita was married off to a man eleven years her senior. Life at her in-laws' home proved deeply painful. Subjected to persistent harassment by her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law and sister-in-law, she endured years of misery before making the decision that would change everything. She left.

Taking her two young sons, Atharva and Yajus, with her and very little else, she moved in with a relative and found work at a local beauty parlour. There was no safety net, no financial support and no clear path forward. What she did have was an unshakeable resolve to build a better life for herself and her children.

She Returned to Her Books While Raising Two Children Alone

It was during this period, working long hours and raising her sons single-handedly, that Savita quietly returned to her studies. She completed the education that her marriage had cut short and began preparing for the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission examination, one of the most competitive state-level exams in India.

The preparation was gruelling. There were no coaching classes, no academic support and no spare time. Yet she sat the MPPSC exam in 2005 and passed. She sat it again in 2006 and passed once more.

Photo Credit: instagram/savitapradham

She Passed the Exam Twice. The Second Time, She Got Exactly What She Wanted

Her first attempt earned her a place in the police service. It was a significant achievement by any measure, but Savita had set her sights on the administrative service. She went back, prepared again and on her second attempt secured 83rd rank across the entire state, earning her place as a Madhya Pradesh Administrative Service officer.

She began her career at the Gotegaon Municipal Council in Narsinghpur district. She went on to serve as Joint Director of the Urban Administration and Development Department in Gwalior. She currently holds the post of Commissioner of the Singrauli Municipal Corporation.

One Thing She Would Like the Record to Reflect

Media coverage of her story has repeatedly described her as an IAS officer. Savita has been patient but firm in setting this straight. Speaking to NDTV, she clarified that she is a PCS officer, a Madhya Pradesh Administrative Service officer, not a member of the Indian Administrative Service. Promotion to the IAS remains a possibility in the future, but for now, she is proud of exactly what she is.

It is a small but telling detail. Even in success, she insists on precision and honesty. It is, perhaps, the quality that has defined her all along.

An Officer Who Refused to Be Broken

Within Madhya Pradesh's administrative circles, Savita Pradhan is spoken of with quiet admiration. She is regarded not only as a symbol of perseverance but as an officer of genuine integrity. Her journey from a village government school and an unhappy marriage to a senior civic post is not a story about luck or circumstance. It is a story about what becomes possible when a person simply refuses to give up.