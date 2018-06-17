Cop Critical After Being Dragged By Speeding Car At Check-Point In Bhopal The police officer sustained injuries on his back and waist and suffered fractures in one of his legs and arms

A 52-year-old police officer was critically injured when a speeding car, which he tried to stop, allegedly hit him and dragged him for over 500 metre in Bhopal, an official said today.



Assistant Sub-Inspector or ASI Amritlal Bhilala was on duty at a check-point on Karond Road in Bhopal last night. Around 9.30 pm, he signalled a speeding car to stop.



However, instead of stopping the car, its driver accelerated and allegedly hit the officer, Nishatpura police station in-charge Chain Singh Raghuvanshi said. "The ASI got dragged with the car for about 500 metres," he said.



Mr Bhilala initially got stuck on the car's bonnet but the driver, instead of stopping, accelerated the vehicle further. The officer then fell off the bonnet and his clothes got entangled in one of the wheels. But, the car driver did not stop and the police officer got dragged with it for about 500 metres, Mr Raghuvanshi said.



The car driver later fled the spot along with the vehicle, he said. The police officer sustained injuries on his back and waist and suffered fractures in one of his legs and arms, he said. Mr Bhilala was admitted in a private hospital where he was reported to be in a critical condition, Mr Raghuvanshi said.



A case was registered and a search for the car and its driver was on, he said. "We are taking help of footage of CCTVs installed in the area," he added.







