BJP's Uma Bharti, Pragya Thakur Seek Renaming Some Places In Bhopal

Pragya Thakur backed Uma Bharti's call to rename some places in Bhopal (File photo)

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti and the party's Lok Sabha MP Pragya Singh Thakur have demanded renaming of certain places located in and around Bhopal, including Halali Dam and Islam Nagar.

Ms Bharti on Monday sought renaming of Halali Dam, a popular picnic spot located on the outskirts of Bhopal, saying the current name conveys a sense of "betrayal and hatred".

Pragya Thakur, the BJP Lok Sabha member from Bhopal, on Tuesday backed Ms Bharti's demand and also sought change in names of some other places, including Lal Ghati and Islam Nagar, in the Madhya Pradesh capital.

Ms Bharti has written a letter to Berasia BJP MLA Vishnu Khatri, saying the name "Halali" is an "expression of betrayal, deception and inhumanity in historical perspective".

The former Union minister urged Mr Khatri to take up the issue of name change with Minister for Culture and Tourism Usha Thakur.

The dam falls under the Berasia Assembly segment of Bhopal district.

In her letter, Ms Bharti said Dost Mohammed Khan, the founder of the state of Bhopal, had killed his friendly kings at Halali, where water of the nearby river had turned red due to their blood.

"So the name of this place evokes a sense of hatred," the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said.

The BJP leader said as per her knowledge, the name of the place has been changed, but it's not reflected on signboards put up by the authorities.

On the other hand, MLA Khatri told PTI that the name of the water body is Samrat Ashok Dam in government records.

But the Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation still writes the place as Halali Dam on their signboards, he said.

The ruling party MLA said he has written a letter to Minister Usha Thakur urging her to change the name of the site (to Samrat Ashok Dam) as per government records.

Local residents have demanded that the name of Islam Nagar be changed because there was no such place earlier. Lal Ghati was named because of the blood of Dost Mohammed Khan's son.

"Halali was named so as Hindu kings were killed there. These all names should be changed and real history would be re-established. Uma didi is making efforts in this regard (for renaming). I am also making efforts in this direction," Pragya Thakur said.