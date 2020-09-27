Bhopal Railway Officials Allegedly Gangrape Woman At Station Premises: Police

A woman was allegedly raped by two railway officers in Bhopal. (Representational)

A 22-year-old woman hailing from Uttar Pradesh was on Saturday allegedly raped by two railway

officers at the Bhopal main station, the police said.

"We have arrested prime accused Rajesh Tiwari (age around 45), security counselor and in-charge of disaster management with the Bhopal Railway Division, and detained another railway officer," police official Hitesh Choudhary told PTI.

The woman told the police that Tiwari befriended her on Facebook, and invited her to Bhopal promising to get a job for her.

When she arrived, Tiwari put her up in a room on the first floor of the West Central Railways' office at Bhopal main station.

He and his friend another railway officer - gave her a drink laced with drugs and raped her, she said in the complaint.

After she regained consciousness, she approached the Government Railway Police who registered a case of gangrape against the duo and arrested Tiwari.

"We have detained the other railway officer but we are waiting for the woman to identify him after which he would be arrested," the police official said.