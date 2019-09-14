Bhopal Boat Tragedy Hero Who Saved 8 Lives Gets Rs 50,000 Reward

An official said they planned to recommend 28-year-old Nitin Batham for a gallantry award.

Highlights Plan to recommend Nitin Batham for a gallantry award, an official said 11 people died after two boats carrying a Ganesh idol toppled in a lake The man jumped on a boat and sailed to the accident spot to save people

A man who saved eight people from drowning in Friday's boat tragedy in Bhopal, in which 11 people were killed, has been rewarded with a cheque of Rs 50,000 by the district administration.

An official said they planned to recommend 28-year-old Nitin Batham for a gallantry award.

Eleven people died after two boats carrying a huge Ganesh idol toppled in Lower Lake in Bhopal in the early hours of Friday.

During the felicitation function held on Saturday, officials said Mr Batham, who was standing on the bank of the lake before hopping on to a boat to reach the site of the mishap, had managed to save eight persons.

Earlier, officials had said the two boats had 17 people, six of whom were saved.

"I was watching the immersion of idols. Suddenly I saw the two boats losing their balance. I immediately jumped on to a boat and sailed to the accident spot to save people," he told news agency PTI.

"I wish I could have saved all of them. I have been a swimmer in my teens and also know sailing. Nowadays I sell fish in Chola area here," Mr Batham, who lives about five kilometres from Lower Lake, said.

District Collector Tarun Pithode handed over a cheque of Rs 50,000 to Batham, with a public relations department official stating that they would recommend the latter's name for a gallantry award.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.