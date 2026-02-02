Techie, Who Once Worked In UK, Arrested For Stealing In Bhopal Train: Cops

A BTech graduate who has earlier worked in the United Kingdom was arrested for allegedly stealing from train passengers, a Bhopal railway police official said on Monday.

He turned to such thefts after losing money in online gambling and betting to which he was addicted, the official added.

"Gold worth Rs 7 lakh has been recovered from accused Pranjal Dixit Kothi (36), a resident of Dev Sthan area in Lucknow. He has a BTech degree from Pune and worked in a multinational company in UK," Superintendent of Railway Police (Bhopal) Rahul Kumar Lodha told PTI Videos.

Pranjal Dixit Kothi was arrested from Bhopal on Sunday, he added.

As per police, Kothi targeted passengers travelling in premium trains such as Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Vande Bharat.

He has confessed to committing four thefts so far, the official added.