Bhopal Cop Alleges Threat After Chaos Outside Home, Police Refutes Claim

In a startling incident that has raised serious questions about security within the police establishment, Additional Director General (Training) of Madhya Pradesh Police, Raja Babu Singh, has alleged a direct threat to his life after a dramatic early Tuesday morning episode outside his residence in Trilanga in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

According to his complaint, around 6 am, a group of unidentified men arrived in a four-wheeler, created a chaos outside his house, hurled abuses, and behaved aggressively. One of them was seen carrying a stick and moving in a threatening manner within the premises. The entire sequence was captured on CCTV cameras, and the group fled only after being confronted by a staff member present at the residence.

Singh immediately alerted Shahpura Police Station and submitted the CCTV footage as evidence. In a strongly worded letter dated March 17, addressed to senior officials including the Police Commissioner, he described the incident as a serious breach of security rather than mere misbehavior. The letter details that between 6:02 am and 6:08 am, two vehicles stopped near his residence, and several individuals stepped out, shouting abuses and creating panic in what he believes was not a routine disturbance but something more sinister.

The ADG has also hinted at a possible larger conspiracy behind the incident, suggesting that certain elements may be uncomfortable with ongoing reforms in the police training system under his leadership. He stated that he feels a threat to his life and has sought immediate security measures, including the deployment of armed guards at his residence, particularly during nighttime. The backdrop of the controversy adds further weight to his concerns. Singh has been at the center of several debated initiatives, including directives for police trainees to begin their day with the recitation of the Shri Dakshinamurti Stotram, read chapters from the Bhagavad Gita before meditation, and engage with verses from the Ramcharitmanas. The role of religious content in state-run training institutions sparked debate.

The Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar offered a sharply contrasting version of events, downplaying the incident as a localised disturbance rather than a targeted attack. According to the Commissioner, two individuals were involved in a quarrel at the location and were under the influence of alcohol. He confirmed that verbal abuse was directed at a staff member at the ADG's residence but categorically stated that the incident had no connection with Singh's security or any larger conspiracy. The Commissioner added that both accused youths have been arrested and sent to jail, and reiterated that the episode was the result of a drunken altercation rather than a planned intrusion.