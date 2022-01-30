Ambulance Transports Organs To Bhopal Hospital In 23 Minutes, Saves Patient

The transportation was monitored by Additional Commissioner of Police including the staff of 90 personnel

Bhopal traffic police facilitated the transport of organs through a green channel from the city's Bansal hospital to another private hospital, by providing/organising an uninterrupted passage for the ambulance.

The distance of 23 kilometers between the two hospitals was covered in 15 minutes, which helped in saving the life of a patient by transporting the kidney of a brain-dead patient.

65-year-old Shantibai from Madhya Pradesh's Guna had a brain hemorrhage on January 25, after which she was admitted to the Bansal Hospital, Bhopal. The doctors declared her brain-dead on Friday. According to her last wish the family decided to donate her organs.

Shantibai's liver, kidney, eyes were donated to Bansal Hospital while one kidney was sent to Viva Hospital.

The transportation was monitored by the Additional Commissioner of Police including the staff of 90 personnel.

Two inspectors, two subedars, nine sub-inspectors, eight assistant sub-inspector, 54 constables and seven STS mobiles were also deployed for monitoring and proper functioning of the task.