Bhopal Cop Punished For Mentioning Wife's 'Threat' In Leave Application

A Bhopal traffic police constable's unique request for leave, which he said if not sanctioned would create domestic problems for him, has landed him in trouble at work.

Disciplinary action has been initiated against Constable Dilip Kumar Ahirwar, who was taken off active duty and attached to the Police Lines - a punishment posting - for the "objectionable" letter.

In his letter, dated December 7, Mr Ahirwar had sought five days' leave to attend his brother-in-law's wedding starting December 11. As a note in his application, he highlights that if he doesn't get leave, he would fall from his wife's good graces.

"My wife warned me that if I fail to attend her brother-in-law's wedding, I will have to face dire consequences," the letter read.

Senior officer Irshad Wali took note of the application's language as indiscipline and ordered that the constable be taken off duty. He directed that Dilip Ahirwar should be sent to the Police Lines as a punishment.

"Mr Ahirwar has already taken 55 days off in the past 11 months and had rejoined duty on November 28 after seven days' leave," Senior traffic police officer Sandeep Dixit said.

Mr Ahirwar had shared his leave application on a WhatsApp group of colleagues. It has since been shared widely across platforms.

Though policemen continue to receive their salary and other benefits while attached to the Police Lines, the punishment posting reflects in their record.

In a year, the Bhopal police personnel are allowed about 2 months of leaves.