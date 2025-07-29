'Not Getting That Vibe': GenZ Worker's Leave Application Amuses Internet

The GenZ, short for Generation Z, is known for its straightforward communication style, which might be perceived as blunt by those still operating with old-school niceties. At workplaces, such behaviour may surprise the upper hierarchy, as one employer found out when their new GenZ recruit decided to take leave, having not 'felt the vibe' lately. In a viral Reddit post titled 'Corporate world is not ready for GenZ', a user shared how a GenZ intern shot off a nonchalant application leave.

"So I work at an AI startup and lead a group of 3 Gen Z interns, and it's a unique experience really. I got an email from one of the interns asking for a leave (not actually asking) and I haven't seen such a mail in my 20-year career," wrote the user in the r/IndianWorkplace subreddit.

The OP said the language of the mail was 'quite fascinating', but appreciated the new class of workers for being honest about their intentions. In the end, the user ended up approving the leave for the intern.

"Feeling a bit overwhelmed with all the work and my energy feels a little off, so not getting that vibe right now. I'll be out from 28th July to 30th July (pls don't miss me)," read the mail.

Apart from communicating their decision to take the leave, the GenZ intern also attached their booking slip as proof of the upcoming trip.

'They are pretty vocal'

As the post went viral, a section of social media users were amused by the upfront nature of the new-gen workers, while others applauded them for making their expectations known to the employers.

"W employee. And W employer. Credit where it is due," said one user while another added: "I'm looking forward to the gen z at work, because they are pretty vocal about their state of mind and their needs."

A third commented: "Honestly this is iconic and we should all learn from gen z, especially my husband who has not taken any leave in 2 months."

A fourth said: "GenZers can send such an email because they have been bought up in a relatively high economic comfort than us millennials. They don't know what it's like to struggle in life."