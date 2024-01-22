China Company Grants 'Mood Leave' To Employee For This Reason

The incident has amassed a lot of reactions on Chinese social media platforms.

A woman in China recently made headlines after she was granted "mood leave" by her company as she was unhappy because it had not snowed where she lives, according to a report in the South China Morning Post. The incident has amassed a lot of reactions on Chinese social media platforms.

The woman from Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, shared a video online which describes the process of her getting the unique leave. In the clip, she is seen filling out the leave application form and stating the reason as "it isn't snowing in Hangzhou and I am feeling emotional".

According to the woman, the company has always offered "mood leave" in addition to leaves on Women's Day, Children's Day and breaks for weddings and bereavement. She told Riverside Video, "Our boss has made it clear that if an employee is unhappy, they can request this type of leave at any time without affecting their salary or performance bonus."

The company's Chief Executive Officer had publicly declared in a previous message that employees have the right to say no to their boss and if the staff members are feeling unhappy, "they can directly take 'mood leave'."

Since being shared, this has amassed a variety of reactions on Chinese social media platforms.

"This boss is really wise. Allowing employees in a bad mood to work can easily lead to errors and losses for the company," said a user.

Another added, "With this reason for leave, now the whole country knows you just want to go out and have fun."

"Cherish such a company and such a boss. The world isn't short of reasons for leave, but it lacks a boss who understands and gives such freedoms. Just save up a few days and go enjoy yourself!" remarked a person.