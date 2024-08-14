When Honesty Goes Viral: 7th Grader's Leave Application Breaks The Internet

The letter went viral on social media.

A Class 7 student's uniquely honest leave application has taken the internet by storm. The student named Rakesh, in a hilariously straightforward manner, informed their class teacher of their absence through a note written in English but filled with Hindi words.

The application, which began with the standard formal address, took an unexpected turn when the student simply stated, "Mai nahi aunga, nahi aunga, nahi aunga ("I will not come, I will not come, I will not come") multiple times. The note concluded with an equally blunt, "Thank you. Aunga hi nahi main, "Thank you; I am not going to come."

The image of the application was shared widely on social media, with users expressing amusement and admiration for the student's directness. The post garnered numerous comments praising the student's honesty and humour.

Highlighting that the student wrote the wrong spelling of the principal, a user commented, "Meanwhile, the 'princeeple' will be like, "Ruk beta day after tomorrow to Aayega. "Because of this application, the principal is crying at the corner."

"Brother, till date, I have never written an application with so much patience and humility.," wrote another user.