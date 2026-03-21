On Camera, Gas Cylinders From Bengaluru Home Stolen Amid LPG Supply Concerns

Two men stole LPG cylinders from a residence in Bengaluru on Thursday, amid concerns across the country over the shortage of cooking gas supply.

A CCTV video of the theft showed the two men approaching the Begur residence on a scooter. Their faces were not visible as they wore helmets. While one entered the residence on the scooter, the other remained outside on the road. Minutes later, one of the accused emerged from inside with two cylinders on the scooter. They then ride away.

The theft happened on a day the state was celebrating the Ugadi festival.

While police has launched investigation into the theft, the accused are yet to be traced.

Amid the war in the Middle East, concerns over the supply of cooking and natural gas are widespread. Many have claimed a shortage of LPG cylinders, while others have purchased induction hot plates, an electronic item that went out of stock on online platforms within days of the war breaking out.