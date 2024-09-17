Video: Leopard Spotted Crossing Road In Bengaluru's Electronic City

This is not the first leopard spotting in Bengaluru lately.

A leopard was spotted in Bengaluru early this morning crossing a flyover near a toll plaza. It was spotted at 3.00 am in Bengaluru's Electronic City, a hub of many tech companies. The area is on high alert after the spotting.

The leopard's movement was captured in CCTV at Phase 1 toll plaza in the area. In the video, the silhouette of the wild cat can be seen crossing the road before running back in the opposite direction. It reportedly moved from the Panak India Company area to the Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF) ground.

This is not the first leopard spotting in Bengaluru lately. A couple of weeks back, a leopard was spotted strolling in Bengaluru's Jigani area. Officials and cops suspect this is the same big cat.

Sunil Joshi, Principal of NTTF, said, "We got an update from the camera near the toll gate that a leopard had passed near the compound wall. Precautionary checks were conducted on the campus. The forest department officials also came to reconfirm and said that no leopard was seen. A camera image suggested that it moved from the compound wall, so we took the necessary precautions, as this is a training center."

"We have checked all the rooms and the CCTV footage, and there is no trace of this leopard here so far. The leopard was spotted walking near the pathway next to the compound, but we don't know where it went next," he added.

The institute has resumed classes after taking precautionary measures.