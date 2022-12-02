Panic In Outer Bengaluru As Leopard Spotted On The Roads

Panic spread in the surrounding areas as someone spread rumours that four leopards had been sighted.

A leopard was spotted in the Karnataka capital's outer Bengaluru, causing panic in surrounding areas. The leopard had hunted a deer, and the forest department is looking for it. Cages have been placed at potential locations.

The leopard was last seen two days ago near Turahalli forests in Kengeri area.

According to Bangalore City Deputy Conservator of Forests SS Ravi Shankar, "The department is on alert, this is a forest area and Bannerghatta National Park is nearby".

Panic spread in the surrounding areas as someone spread rumours that four leopards had been sighted.

The corridor between the Turahalli State Forest spread over 519 acres and the Minor Turahalli Forest of almost the same size is six kilometres away from the Bannerghatta National Park, and wildlife is often seen here.