Video: Leopard Roams Around On Bengaluru Streets, Chased By Dogs

A leopard was seen roaming around on the streets of Bengaluru late Saturday night. CCTV footage from Saturday shows the leopard taking a stroll while being chased by two stray dogs, reportedly in the Singasandra area near Electronic City in Bengaluru.

The police teams and forest officials were quick to respond and alerted the people. They searched the area but couldn't spot the leopard. The officials belive that the leopard has moved to the forest area, however, they are still on alert and looking for it.

"Our staff are trying to locate the leopard, which was reportedly spotted in the city. The place in the video appears to be Singasandra near Bannerghatta and not Whitefield," Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) S S Lingaraja told news agency PTI.

The Mahendra Singh Global School in Bengaluru also issued an alert following the leopard spotting. "It has come to our attention that a leopard was spotted in the vicinity of Singasandra area but according to the latest update, it has moved far away and it was spotted near GB Palya and the forest department is in pursuit of capturing the leopard," said the notice issued by the school. The notice also said that they have implemented safety measures within school premises.

The Electronic City is Bengaluru's IT hub and has offices of major tech firms such as Infosys, TCS, Wipro. The Singasandra area is also in close proximity to Bangaluru' Bannerghatta National Park