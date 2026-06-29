Video: Argument Over Liquor Prices Turns Violent At Bengaluru Bar

A dispute over the purchase of liquor turned violent at a bar in Bengaluru on Sunday after a group of men attacked the bar staff following an argument over liquor prices.

The incident took place around 7 pm at the Millennium Bar in the Nagarabhavi area of Bengaluru when these men visited the bar to buy alcohol.

An argument reportedly erupted over the price of liquor and quickly escalated into a physical confrontation between the customers and the bar employees.

During the clash, the men allegedly assaulted a staff member with a beer bottle and thrashed several bar employees. The bar's CCTV cameras captured the violent episode.

In the footage, some men can be seen entering the bar and asking for liquor at the counter. In the next footage, a verbal dispute over liquor prices is seen turning violent where people are seen beating each other and some even trying to intervene and stop the fight.

Police are investigating the matter.