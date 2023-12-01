PhD Student At IISc In Bengaluru Dies By Suicide

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. (Representational)

A 21-year-old PhD student of Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru died allegedly by suicide on Friday.

Diamond Kushwaha allegedly jumped from the sixth floor of the hostel building within the IISc campus, police said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

However, no suicide note has been recovered yet and the reason behind such an extreme step is yet to be ascertained, they said.

The student's parents have been informed and the body will be handed over to them after post-mortem which would be conducted upon their arrival here, they added.

Meanwhile, IISc condoled the death of the student.

"it is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of a student, who was pursuing Integrated PhD at the Solid State and Structural Chemistry Unit (SSCU), by suicide on 1 December," it said in a statement.

"We express our heartfelt condolences to the student's family and friends. We are committed to ensuring that the IISc campus is a safe and inclusive space for everyone," it added. PTI AMP ROH

