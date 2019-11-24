Over 250 Houses Flooded After Lake Embankment Damaged In Bengaluru

Pumps were deployed to flush the water out of basements of residential complexes.

A large number of houses were inundated in Hulimavu in Bengaluru as water from a lake flooded the area today after its embankment was damaged, officials said.

Efforts are on to shift around 250 families affected by the sudden flood which also swept away several cars and two-wheelers, they said.

City Mayor M Gautham Kumar said the incident occurred when some people allegedly tried to lay a pipe with the help of an earthmover and the civic body BBMP would investigate about it.

About 250 families had been affected and efforts were on to shift them to safety and provide food, he said. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBPM) officials the fire and emergency services personnel were carrying out the relief work.

Pumps were deployed to flush the water out of basements of residential complexes, while efforts were on by engineers in the civic body to plug the breach, officials said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.