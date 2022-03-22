In Bengaluru Anti-Corruption Raids, Focus On Luxury Watches, Bungalows

The Bengaluru Anti-Corruption Bureau raided the homes of 9 alleged middlemen

The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Karnataka's Bengaluru raided nine properties of alleged middlemen who have been influencing bureaucrats to do favours.

At least 100 officers of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, or ACB, in separate teams went to the properties of the alleged middlemen who used influence to access officers of the Bengaluru Development Authority, sources have said.

The ACB officers have seized luxury watches, sunglasses and high-end cars. The houses the ACB team raided are no less than luxury bungalows with expensive fittings and material, sources have said.

The Bengaluru ACB has seized expensive objects from the homes of the alleged middlemen

A home of one of the alleged middlemen

One of the alleged middlemen has an indoor swimming pool in Bengaluru

A mini auditorium inside a bungalow of one of the accused

The home of an accused in the ACB raid

"Today ACB Bengaluru City conducted searches at 9 different places pertaining to 9 middlemen, agents and touts who are suspected of influencing public servants by corrupt and illegal means, by exercise of their personal influence, thereby involving in malpractices and other irregularities in the activities of Bengaluru Development Authority," the ACB said in a statement.

The raids were conducted at the homes of these nine accused: Raghu BN in Chamrajpet, Mohan at RT Nagar, Manoj at Domlur, Munirathna at Malthalli, Teju at RR Nagara, Aswath at KG Circle, Rama at BDA Layout, Laxmana also at BDA Layout and Chikkahanummaiah at Muddinapalya. All these locations are in Bengaluru.