Huge Cash Burnt After Thieves Open ATM In Karnataka Using Gas Cutter

Several currency notes stored in an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) were reduced to ashes after a gang of thieves attempted to break it open using a gas cutter at Nelamangala on the city outskirts on Thursday, police said.

Based on the CCTV footage, the bank officials from Mumbai called the owner of the building where the ATM was installed to check, they said.

As the building owner rushed to the spot, the thieves fled leaving behind their equipment.

The footage showed the involvement of two people in the crime. The police are probing into the matter.

