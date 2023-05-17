Flyer Caught Smoking Mid-Air On Ahmedabad-Bengaluru Akasa Air Flight

The flyer was found smoking in the aircraft's lavatory. (representational)

A flyer was detained at the Bengaluru airport on Tuesday for smoking mid-air on an Akasa Air flight from Ahmedabad. He was handed over to the police upon landing in Bengaluru, an Akasa Air spokesperson said.

"A passenger on Akasa Air flight QP1326, flying from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru, was found smoking in the aircraft's lavatory. Our crew followed the required safety protocols and the passenger was handed over to the local police with the help of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), upon landing in Bengaluru. We are assisting authorities in investigating this matter," said the spokeperson.

In April, a 40-year-old drunk passenger was booked for allegedly trying to open the emergency door flap of a Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight, the airline said in an official release.

According to the release, the incident took place on flight number 6E 308 from IGI Airport.

Detailing the incident, IndiGo stated, "A passenger travelling on flight 6E 308 from Delhi to Bengaluru tried opening the flap of the emergency exit in an inebriated state."

"On noticing this violation, the crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned. There was no compromise on the safe operation of the said flight," the airline said.

The passenger was handed over to CISF upon arrival in Bengaluru.

