'Don't Burst, Eat Them': Bengaluru Shop Sells Cracker-Shaped Chocolates

With several states banning the sale and use of firecrackers ahead of the Diwali festival, a chocolatier in Bengaluru has come up with a unique concept of crackers which wouldn't hurt the environment - cracker-shaped chocolates.

Priya Jain's shop has chocolates in the shape of rockets, sutli bombs, flower pots, among other popular firecrackers.

With Diwali around the corner, the customer response has been brilliant to these "don't burst crackers; eat crackers" concept despite the pandemic, she said.

"Many kids, as well as adults, cannot think of a Diwali without crackers. So, I decided to make sweets in the shape of crackers," Ms Jain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

After announcing a complete ban on crackers, the Karnataka government has now allowed the sale and bursting of ''green crackers'' in the state during Diwali while stressing restrictions to contain the coronavirus infection.

The ban has come in the wake of the pandemic and rising pollution levels in several states across India. Experts have also warned that worsening air quality - due to smoke and pollutants from bursting firecrackers during the upcoming festivals - may increase the risks to COVID-19 patients.