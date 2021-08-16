Bengaluru's Mega 'Doctor At Doorstep' Drive To Cover 27 Lakh Households

Bengaluru has launched a mega doctor's at doorstep service.

Bengaluru's civic body today launched a mega program of home visits by doctors in the city for a survey that will collect information on Covid and vaccination data, and advise people according to their health condition.

The data on sero-positivity among the population will also be collected.

As per the civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), 75 per cent of the city's population has been vaccinated already.

BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told NDTV that drive has been launched for an active surveillance of the Covid situation in the city.

"We are taking up a lot of activity towards testing. More than 60,000 people are being tested everyday. The number found positive is around 320 - around 0.6% of the people tested," Mr Gupta told NDTV

"So overall, the parameters are under control. And we would like to take up a very active surveillance of the situation. And this requires a door-to-door checkup. Not only for health issues, co-morbidities issues, vaccination issues - but also the larger well-being of the people. So all this data is being captured through apps. This exercise is a proactive step to ensure health and security of the people," he added.

To start with, 54 teams will begin work in seven assembly constituencies.

Minister In-Charge for Bengaluru Urban, R Ashok, said that all 27 lakh households in the city will be covered under the drive.

"A doctor will reach all 27 lakh houses in Bangalore to control Covid. This is the first time in India. We have given a target to every team to conduct the survey of at least 50 houses per day. Each ward has 4 to 5 doctors - (MMNS) MBBS, BDS, Ayush - wearing a Palika badge. We have to build confidence in the Bangalore people as everybody is scared of Covid," Mr Ashok said.